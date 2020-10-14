The 7th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday follows Leah as she supports her sister Victoria through her birthing ordeal. Kailyn tries to figure out how she can tackle Javi’s advances. On the other hand, Nova stays with her paternal grandmom for the first time. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 8 will release on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 8 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 7 Recap

In the 7th episode called ‘Dilemmas and Debacles’, Kailyn Lowry confronts her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She claims that he had tried to hook up with her again in spite of being married to Lauren Comeau. Javi and Kailyn share a son together, named Lincoln. As per her, the former couple had reached a common agreement that they would meet each other halfway for Lincoln’s drop-offs and pickups. However, later, Javi breaks his word. Kailyn explains the situation before the cameras: “He texted me too and was like, ‘I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren. I leave her alone, I don’t talk about her and I’ve liked it that way. I’m pissed off, I’m over it, he agreed to meet me halfway … but now because it’s not convenient for you, now you don’t want to do it.”

And this is when Kailyn makes a disastrous revealed. Apparently, Javi had attempted to hook up with her on a certain Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot. Kailyn says: “He pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f–k you,’ plain and simple. I said, ‘Bye, Javi’ and I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up. Anytime I’m in Dover.” She even shows the text messages that stand proof to her claims. A frustrated Kailyn says how Javi is always ready to come to Middletown with an intention to hook up with her but he won’t make that effort to meet his son.

