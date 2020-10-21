The 8th episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 that landed this Tuesday follows Leah as she worries about Ali and Kailyn who is searching for a new house. While Jade asks her parents to move out, Chelsea thinks about making some alterations to Aubree’s custody agreement. Finally, Briana’s Thanksgiving dinner faces a roadblock. Well, for more details, you can check out our recap section. But before that, here is a quick preview of the next episode.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom 2’ season 10 episode 9 will release on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, only on MTV.

Where to Stream Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 9 Online?

The 10th season of ‘Teen Mom 2’ will drop new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television at the above time slot and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first eight seasons of ‘Teen Mom 2’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode called ‘Impossible Choice’, Aubree and her first cell phone grab all the attention. Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are completely frustrated when apparently, Adam Lind’s parents cause Aubree to land in an awkward situation. What happens is, Aubree’s father’s parents put their phone numbers on her new mobile. This not only upsets the kid but also ends up bothering Chelsea and Cole.

Chelsea picks up Aubree from her paternal grandparents’ home and discovers this development. She even states that all of Aubree’s phone numbers are saved with cute emojis and hearts. But Adam’s number has only ‘dad’ typed alongside it. Chelsea tells her daughter “If he’s texting you and you’re uncomfortable, just tell me.” Chelsea admits before the cameras that she has no issue with Aubree having her dad’s number. But she clarifies: “I would have preferred if she actually wanted his number. I don’t like thinking she was uncomfortable in that situation.”

As per Chelsea, Adam’s mum Donna has a knack for crossing boundaries. Donna seemingly also attempts to coerce a relationship between Adam and Aubree. Chelsea adds: “That’s what bothers me. I want a normal grandparent relationship and not like I’m co-parenting with Adam’s parents.” At the end of the episode, she says that she wants to discuss with her lawyers regarding some changes in the custody arrangement. She has had the same custody arrangement in place since 2018. According to the papers, currently, Aubree’s paternal parents can have only one unsupervised visit with their granddaughter each month. On the other hand, Adam can see Aubree at school events and at visitation centers, under supervision.

