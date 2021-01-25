‘Teen Mom OG’ is back, and it is hitting viewers’ screens sooner than expected! Season 9 of the acclaimed reality series follows five young mothers as they navigate the ‘new ordinary.’ The show had initially premiered on MTV in 2009. It revolves around adolescent expecting mothers as they struggle through their first-time pregnancies and welcome such a huge change at a young age. In 2015, the channel changed the name of the show from ‘Teen Mom’ to ‘Teen Mom OG’ since we received several spin-offs that began broadcasting simultaneously. Over the years, the cast has seen quite a number of shake-ups. However, a few stars have stayed constant. Well, now that the series is returning with a new edition, let’s give you some insights into its release schedule and cast details.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 1 is slated to premiere on January 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on MTV. New episodes should be aired every Tuesday evening at the same time slot. If there are any changes in the schedule, we will keep you updated.

Where to Stream Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 1 Online?

The 9th season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ should air new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television as and when the show returns and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first six seasons of ‘Teen Mom OG’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 1 Spoilers

The five teen moms for season 9 are Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, and Mackenzie. The new episodes document the lives of these young ladies as they navigate the ups and downs of parenthood while accepting the ‘new ordinary.’ Amber moves in to stay in her ex, Gary Shirley’s property. In one of the episodes, Catelynn steps up and exhibits boldness by opening up about her unnatural birth cycle. Cheyenne announces that she is again pregnant just a few months after reuniting with her ex, Zach. Maci focuses on her kid Bentley first as she attempts to fix his relationship with his dad, Ryan. Finally, Mackenzie moves to Florida to try out a new business as her wedlock to Josh has reached a major roadblock.

MTV has outlined the official synopsis for season 9, which goes as follows: “A pandemic can’t keep Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, and Mackenzie from making major moves in their lives, as the moms continue to share their ups and downs and put their families first.” You can additionally watch the official trailer for season 9 right here.

