‘Teen Mom OG’ returned with its ninth edition on January 26, 2021. In the season premiere, we met Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, and Mackenzie McKee as they continue to navigate the struggles of early pregnancies. While Amber feels that she is drawing away from her partner Dimitri Garcia, Cheyenne awaits the impending arrival of a new baby for her ex, Cory Wharton, and his new girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. As per MTV, season 9 “continues to share their most personal struggles and achievements leaning into the turmoil of today’s ‘new normal’ with resilience and grit.”

Amidst the global pandemic, Amber thinks of moving onto Gary’s property when her relationship with her daughter Leah becomes strained. On the other hand, Catelynn shares her miscarriage story to help out others in the same situation. Cheyenne attempts to reunite with her ex-boyfriend Zach, and soon, we learn that they are expecting. Maci steps up to support Bentley and contemplates repairing his relationship with his dad Ryan. Mackenzie’s marriage to Josh is in crumbles, so she decides to move her fam to Florida and try a new business venture.

Well, after an eventful premiere, ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything we know about it!

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 2 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on MTV. New episodes should be aired every Tuesday evening at the same time slot. If there are any changes in the schedule, we will keep you updated.

Where to Stream Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 2 Online?

The 9th season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ should air new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television as and when the show returns and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first six seasons of ‘Teen Mom OG’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Just Do You,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “Amber is shocked when Gary asks her to move onto his property. Catelynn pursues a career in microblading, while Mackenzie accepts a job opportunity in Florida. Bentley starts therapy, and Maci is heartbroken when she finds out he feels neglected.”

