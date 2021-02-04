‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 returned with its second episode on February 3, 2021. We first see a surprised Amber who does not expect that Gary would ask her to move into his property. On the other hand, Catelynn decides to take up a career in microblading. Meanwhile, Mackenzie is offered a job opportunity in Florida. Finally, Bentley begins therapy sessions, and Maci is heartbroken.

Mackenzie receives a call from Justice Nutrition. The CEO of the company asks her to move to Florida for a new job option. She agrees after having a discussion with her family. Maci talks to Tyler for advice about counseling for Bentley. On the other hand, Ryan talks to his wife about counseling with Bentley. After much deliberations, they decide to go ahead with the sessions. Gary meets up with his wife Kristine and talks about Amber moving near them. Corey drops by to speak with Cheyenne. Gary and Kristine then come up with a plan of adding a modular home in their back yard for Amber.

Well, after an eventful 2nd episode, ‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything we know about it!

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Teen Mom OG’ season 9 episode 3 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on MTV. New episodes should be aired every Tuesday evening at the same time slot. If there are any changes in the schedule, we will keep you updated.

Where to Stream Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 3 Online?

The 9th season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ should air new episodes every Tuesday evening at 8 pm ET on MTV. If you already have the channel as a part of your cable subscription, simply tune in to your television as and when the show returns and watch the latest episodes without any spoilers. Episodes, after their tv release, also land on MTV’s official site for online streaming. The next go-to option is to choose any of the cable-free, live-streaming services. Some of the popular platforms are Directv, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

You can additionally rent full seasons or single episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The first six seasons of ‘Teen Mom OG’ can be watched on CBS All Access.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Patience Is Patience,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by MTV: “When Mackenzie’s father needs to have quadruple bypass surgery, her plans to move to Florida are put on pause; Maci worries about Bentley’s performance in school; Catelynn and Tyler contemplate having another child.”

