Netflix’s ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ follows the story of two girls who find an exciting way to make money. It begins with fraternal twins Blair and Sterling, who are trying to balance their rebellious and exploring nature with their Christian upbringing. Their normal, boring lives get a tinge of thrill when they cross paths with Bowser, a bounty hunter. They help him solve a couple of cases, which leads him to agree on a collaboration that all of them can benefit from.

In the guise of working at Bowser’s ice-cream parlor, the girls become his bounty hunter interns. They exhibit a keen sense of picking at details and quickly learn the tricks of the trade. All this while, they also have to balance their work-life with their school and complicated personal relationships. This altogether surprising journey takes them to unexpected places. They find out new things about their town and about the people they call neighbors. This moving around gives the audience a chance to explore their whereabouts. If you want to know where the show has been filmed, here’s the answer.

Where is Teenage Bounty Hunters Filmed?

‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ follows two sisters on a bounty hunting spree across the town. They live in a posh neighborhood of Atlanta, which not only gives them a unique opportunity to nab seemingly untouchable rich people but also gives them a different look at their city. The series also factors in the history of the place, as well as its political climate to shape the story. Considering all these things, the production found it best to film the entire series in Atlanta.

Atlanta, Georgia

Bounty Hunting is the kind of job that requires you to get out and about in the search for your prize. It needs a lot of running around, and the show makers could not have made such a story in simple studio sets. Though a lot of scenes were filmed at Third Rail Studios, the production majorly relied on outdoor locations to create the world of ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’.

Even though Blair and Sterling expand their horizons with an unlikely job, they are still teenagers and the most important thing for them is their school. They study at Willingham, which is not a real school in Atlanta. The filming for the scenes regarding this place took place at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven.

Additionally, the crew also employed several outdoor locations in Forsyth County and Doraville. In her first date with Miles, where she unexpectedly starts to like him, Blair goes to Bargain Hole. For these scenes, the crew was spotted filming at Underpriced Furniture in Norcross. Some scenes were also filmed in Duluth at Piedmont Road. The surroundings of Sidney Marcus Boulevard also feature in the show.

Netflix series, Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters, filming at Underpriced Furniture in Norcross today. Posted by Lewis Moats on Monday, August 5, 2019

