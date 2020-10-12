This week, ‘Tehran’ aired its fifth episode and the story delivers some major twists, accompanied by another death. We already know that Tamar had entered Iran to infiltrate the country’s security so that the Mossad can attack the nation. However, when her mission reaches a roadblock, she does not wish to return, knowing that Iran is steadily amassing nuclear power. Tamar stays back and makes up her mind to make her plan a success.

Tamar meets up with Milad to seek his help in entering the electric company. Meanwhile, Faraz attempts to extract information from Masoud. The Mossad, in order to rescue Masoud, abducts Faraz’s wife. Faraz allows Masoud to go but vows that things have become personal now. When Masoud learns about Faraz’s wife, he is scared since now he knows that his family is not safe. He then makes the wrong decision of telling the Mossad that he does not want to leave Tehran.

Of course, now the Mossad cannot take any risk of Masoud releasing sensitive info. Masoud knows too much — even about the rest of the agents in Iran. Therefore, to avoid more complications, he is killed off! With such an explosive conclusion, the upcoming episode is definitely going to bring in more twists. And if you wish to dive further into its details, here is our preview of ‘Tehran’ season 1 episode 6.

Tehran Episode 6 Release Date

‘Tehran’ Episode 6 is set to release on Friday, October 16, 2020, on Apple TV Plus at 12 am PT.

Where to Watch Tehran Episode 6 Online?

You can stream ‘Tehran’ exclusively on Apple TV Plus. If you haven’t signed up for the membership, you can also watch the show on the seven-day trial that the streaming service provides to its new customers.

Tehran Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘Tehran’ showcases some major shockers and twists in the storyline. For some, reality starts setting in while for others, they need to gear up for their next challenging task. For instance, Tamar is getting fed up with the chain of neverending deceptions. On the other hand, we see another innocent who becomes a victim of whatever schemes are being orchestrated by the main players.

Episode 6 sees Tamar and Milad re-entering Tehran to carry out their plan. Milad believes that the primary purpose of their actions is to bring in a revolution while highlighting their hatred for the regime. What he does not yet know is the fact that Tamar has a secret agenda. His friend is suspicious of Tamar’s intentions and decides to unravel the true identity of Zhila.

Tamar and Milad contact a person who is supposed to aid them in infiltrating the electric company to carry out their plan. Faraz faces a major problem when Mossad refuses to give him back his wife. He is now worried about how the whole thing has played out. Now that things are quickly moving out of his control, Faraz seeks out another route and takes matters into his own hands.

