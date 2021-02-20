‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is a gripping thriller series that follows three characters-Emma, who was in a relationship with a serial killer, Mary, a desperate mother trying to find her missing daughter, and John, a criminal who is on the road to redemption. All of them have their own secrets, and as the title of the series suggests, they want to know more about themselves and their counterparts. Created by Harriet Warner, ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ pits these characters against each other as they try to find their footing in a remorseless world. The series calls for a detailed discussion, and we were up for the task. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tell Me Your Secrets Plot Recap

Karen Miller is imprisoned in a Texas Prison and is visited by Mary Barlow. Mary’s daughter Theresa is missing for the past seven years, and she asks Karen about her whereabouts. Karen denies knowing any of it, and we can see the anguish in the mother’s eyes. It is revealed that Karen was in a relationship with Kit Parker, a serial killer, and was apprehended because of her liaison with Parker. Karen is released from prison and relocated to St. James, Louisiana. She is put in a witness protection program and is aided by her parole officer Pete Guillory. Karen assumes the identity of Emma Hall to remove traces of her traumatic past. Mary visits Parker, but she learns that Parker has killed himself. Emma befriends a young girl Jess after she saves her from bullies. Unfortunately, Emma finds Jess’s dead body and is flabbergasted.

Mary believes that Karen Miller holds the key to the truth of her daughter’s disappearance. She believes that Theresa was a victim of Parker and, in desperation, employs an erstwhile criminal, John, to find about Karen. John himself has a troubled past as he was a perpetrator of sexual violence against women. He is on a path to redeem himself but gets caught in the throes of Mary’s investigation. Pete thinks that Emma hallucinates about Jess’s death and wants Emma to recover from her past trauma.

Emma is employed as a hairstylist and encounters Rose, Jess’s bully whom she had assaulted. They strike an unlikely friendship as Emma welcomes her despite their violent encounter. Emma suspects Pete of killing Jess and information found in the foster home where Jess lived points to Pete’s possible involvement. Emma meets a police officer Tom with whom she gradually develops a relationship. Tom is involved in the case of the missing teenager and finds himself deep within the convoluted happenings.

On the other hand, Mary gets extremely agitated as she cannot find any probable leads to Karen. She ends up manipulating John and also the parents of Parker’s victims. Her desperation leads her to commit some questionable acts. As the narrative progresses, we get to know Emma’s daughter Freya and her liaison with Theresa. A dead body surfaces, indicating it to be Theresa’s. Mary is finally able to grieve her daughter’s loss in the face of this probable truth. As it turns out, the body belongs to Amy Walker, a purported victim of Parker and Karen. The revelation forces Mary to renew her investigations with John’s help, who struggles to keep his past from gaining control over his present. In light of these developments, the series ends in some shocking revelations that completely change its outlook. The secrets are finally out in the open, giving us a clear glimpse into the characters’ lives.

Tell Me Your Secrets Ending: Does Mary Find the Truth About Theresa?

Morals are put to daunting tests throughout the ten episodes of ‘Tell Me Your Secrets.’ A mother’s desperation gets the better of her as Mary undertakes some dubious step to find her daughter Theresa. Her hunch about Karen’s involvement is in the right place as we see Emma (Karen) interacting with Theresa in flashbacks. Moreover, Mary and John’s working relationship goes through ups and downs as both try to gain leverage over each other. When Mary gets to know about a dead body indicating that it is Theresa, she finally comes to terms with her grief and eventually gets together with her estranged husband. John is determined to find Karen as he stands at a risk of going back to his past. In the end, John finds Karen (Emma) and restrains her. When Mary visits her, a shocking truth awaits her.

Emma had been blocking her memories to avoid the trauma. Circumstances lead her to remove the blockade, and she reveals that Theresa and Parker were in a relationship before her arrival into the mix. Theresa was in cahoots with Peter, and their relationship is revealed through Parker’s scribbled notes and photographs retrieved from his belongings. Theresa had murdered Amy Walker, and at that fateful moment, Karen’s water breaks as she was pregnant with Parker’s child. Theresa drove Karen to take her to the hospital but with the actual intention of killing her. Karen escaped during the sojourn and, in a violent confrontation, injured Theresa. Mary’s motherly instincts had always kept her child in high regard, which is ultimately shattered in the light of this revelation.

Of Monsters and Women

The series delves into the lives of women who struggle to overcome the trauma of their past. Interestingly, this trauma translates into moral degradation and erases the binary between the victim and the criminal. Mary does some wrong things, but there is an innate justification emanating from her personal experiences. She leaks information without thinking about the parents whose child was a victim, kills Esther (Emma’s grandmother), and effectively pushes a criminal back to his vile ways. Even when Emma tells her the truth, Mary advocates lies regarding Emma, maybe because she is unable to come to terms with the harsh reality. Mary’s son looks through her mother’s veil and thinks her to be a monster. In essence, Mary is blinded in her search for truth which turns out to be stranger than fiction.

John witnesses a monster in the making as her relationship with Mary goes through many trials and tribulations. He commits some violent acts because he cannot prohibit his past from taking over. His modus operandi is derived from his criminal behavior, and it indicates that a criminal mind still lurks within him. Mary’s decision essentially pushes a criminal back to his dangerous ways. In the last episode, Mary tells Emma that she needs “a monster to find a monster.” Essentially, Mary herself turns into a monster in her search for the truth.

At the very end of the series, we see Theresa driving alongside Freya with a body in the backseat. Theresa has changed her identity and still carries out her evil works. She has Emma’s daughter with her, whom she frisks away from the foster home in the guise of Karen. Throughout the series, we were made to believe that Theresa was a victim. Our sympathies for Mary and Theresa are blindsided by this revelation of a secret equivalent to a truth-bomb. The monsters were lurking deep within the narrative, and as it slowly unfolds, we have in front us dubious characters capable of hiding secrets in the dark corners of their mind.

Who Killed Jess?

Amidst Emma, John, and Mary’s complex relationships, ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ situates within itself an interesting subplot of the St. Jerome Foster Home. In the first episode, Emma saves Jess from her bullies, but later, Jess is apparently killed. Emma’s relationship with one of Jess’s bullies, Rose, gives an interesting frame of reference to understand Emma’s character. Emma tries to bond with Rose, who ultimately falls in love with her. The curious case of St. Jerome Foster Home is unraveled through Pete (who was a psychiatrist in the institution) and Emma’s efforts. It turns out that Rose’s father experimented on the children’s fertility-an unethical excursion into religion-induced mania. Rose kills Jess because she wants to protect her father from the repercussions of his deeds.

Rose’s character actually gives us an avenue to understand that Emma actually cares for young women. This may be perceived as Emma’s method to purge herself from the trauma and guilt stemming from her association with Parker. The series doesn’t allow us to believe in any one of the characters. We are kept guessing right till the very end about the motives and machinations of the individuals. As viewers, we definitely ask the characters: Tell me your secrets.

