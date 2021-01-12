‘Tenet’ is a science fiction action-thriller film, which is the brainchild of Christopher Nolan. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the lead roles, the story revolves around a secret agent who tries to manipulate time and prevent an attack from the future. Upon its IMAX release in the US on September 3, 2020, ‘Tenet’ opened to positive reviews for its convoluted storyline, cinematography, performances, and non-linear narration.

The sci-fi action thriller is based on the idea of reverse entropy, a fictional theory, which states that objects and people move backward through time instead of forward. It introduces us to a CIA agent, who is a part of an undercover operation at a Kyiv opera house. He is saved by a masked soldier, donning a red trinket, which somehow ‘un-fires’ a bullet through a gunman. When the agent seizes the artifact, he gets captured by mercenaries. He goes through a lot of torture before consuming cyanide. But strangely, he survives and wakes up. Apparently, the cyanide was a test of loyalty. His crew is killed, and the trinket is lost, after which he is recruited by an organization called ‘Tenet.’ And the rest of the story takes off from here.

Well, for fans who have not watched ‘Tenet’ yet and wish to catch this remarkable piece of cinema online, let’s check out if ‘Tenet’ is available on streaming platforms like HBO Max.

Is Tenet on HBO Max?

Although all Warner Bros. productions in 2021 are slated to get a same-day release on HBO Max, here is the thing. ‘Tenet’ is not available on HBO Max, and neither will it stream on the platform in the near future. However, somewhere down the line, it may become available on Max since it is a Warner Bros. film and WarnerMedia owns HBO Max. Additionally, it is worthy to note that there are higher chances of the flick being released on Max rather than on other services like Netflix and Hulu.

How to Watch Tenet on VOD?

‘Tenet’ received a limited theatrical release in the US on September 3, 2020. Later, on December 15, 2020, the movie was released digitally in 4K and on DVD and Blu-Ray. You can buy ‘Tenet’ on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes AKA Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft PlayStore, and FandangoNow. From January 5, 2021, ‘Tenet’ has also been made available to rent on-demand on all of the above-mentioned platforms. Prior to the VOD release, viewers could only purchase a digital or a physical copy of the film for $19.99.

Well, these are the only options to catch up on ‘Tenet’ as of now. The movie is not available on any of the major subscription-based streaming platforms.

