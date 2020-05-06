‘My 600-lb Life‘ gives a very honest and real depiction of what it means to be obese. It doesn’t only show the journey that an individual embarks on to lose weight and live a healthy life, but it also portrays their life and their troubles as an obese person. The TLC original is a series that documents a patient’s year-long journey in Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s (often referred to as Dr. Now) weight-loss program in Houston, Texas, as they attempt to reduce their weight. They do this by following a strict diet, after which they might get gastric bypass surgery or sleeve gastrectomy to assist their weight loss process further.

Teretha Hollis-Neely: My 600-lb Life Journey

Teretha Hollis-Neely, the then 47-year-old from Detroit, was the subject of season 4, episode 9 of ‘My 600-lb Life.’ The 800 lb woman was one of the heaviest people to be featured on the show. Always anxious and fearing a stroke, Teretha hadn’t moved from her bed in two years before she decided to seek help from Dr. Now.

“It’s been two years since I’ve been able to get up out of this bed,” she admitted during her episode. “I am not OK not being able to go out. I mean, months go by and I don’t go outside. Hell — seasons change, and I don’t get to go outside.”

Her food addiction, like many other’s who’ve been on the show, began due to childhood trauma. When Teretha was 11 years old, she was molested by her uncle, which led her to turn to food for comfort and gave way to her rapid weight gain. At 15, she even found out that she was pregnant. Her lowest point, however, was as an adult, when she lost her job as a program coordinator for the City of Detroit’s Health Department. After that, food was her only source of happiness.

Acknowledging the irony and the fact that she would die if she didn’t turn her life around, and soon, she decided to enroll in Dr. Now’s weight loss program. Things were so bad that nine paramedics had to carry her from her bed to the van that would take her to Houston, and since she hadn’t moved for the better part of two years, life-threatening blood clots were a huge possibility too.

Where Is Teretha Now?

Fortunately, Teretha made the 30-hour trip from Detroit to Houston safely. Determined to win back control of her life, she followed all of Dr. Now’s guidelines and diets and was able to lose 210 lbs in the first four months of the program itself. Ultimately, she lost enough weight to be approved for weight loss to assist surgery.

By the end of her year and the episode, Teretha had lost an astounding 339 lbs making her final weigh-in be 441. She had lost so much weight that she could even stand again, albeit with a little help. During her follow-up episode, she admitted that she has tried to at healthy and stay fit but still remained bedridden and had gained 30 lbs in just a month.

Teretha got the operation on the lymphedema in her legs and even went to rehab, where she was finally able to walk again little by little. Despite the setbacks she faced, she still continued on with her battle against obesity and her addicts. From her Facebook, it’s quite obvious that Teretha has kept a positive mindset and has continued with her weight loss journey.

While she looks slimmer than ever before from her pictures, Teretha hasn’t revealed her actual weight. It seems like she is enjoying life with her husband, children, and grandchildren without being anxious and worried like she used to be before. She keeps her fans updated with selfies every now and again, along with posting milestones that she has achieved.

HAPPY 4TH SURGERVERSARY T0 ME!! I WANT GIVE THANKS TO ALL MIGHT GOD FOR ALLOWING ME TO STILL BE IN THE LAND OF THE… Posted by Teretha Hollis-Neely-My New LIFE Journey After Bariatric Surgery on Sunday, January 5, 2020

We’re honestly really rooting for her well being and happiness. After all, she is one of the few people who took the whole weight loss journey seriously from day one. We also hope to see her again on another follow-up Where Are They Now? episode, and get to know exactly how she has been doing.

