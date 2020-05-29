‘Little Lost Boy: An ID Mystery’ analyses the ten years long-missing case of Kyron Horman. His parents have been part of an exhaustive search for their son all this while now. It is perhaps better to state that the whole of the county is curious to know what happened to Kyron, and the one person who perhaps holds answers to it, Terri Horman, will never open up about her involvement with the missing child.

Who is Terri Horman?

Terri Horman married Kaine Horman, Kyron’s father, in 2007. Terri Horman was involved with Kaine since Kaine and Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young, was on the verge of splitting. Kaine and Terri have a daughter together. On June 4, 2010, Terri took Kyron to school and took a picture of him posing with his frog model at the science fair. She supposedly left the school at around 8:45 AM, alone. However, Kyron did not attend any class that day. After this, based on the statement she gave, she went to two grocery stores, after which she went to the gym. In the evening, when she went with Kaine to pick up Kyron from the school bus, they were told that Kyron did not board the bus. Furthermore, he did not even attend classes after the fair that day.

In the initial part of the search, a crying Terri could be seen with the family consoling Kaine and Desiree. However, investigators informed Kaine that Terri had requested a landscaper to murder Kaine in January 2010. The landscaper, Rodolfo Sanchez, had given a deposition for the same but later retracted the statement. Nonetheless, he was forced to wear a wire and talk to Terri, but it did not serve any results. Soon, Kaine filed for divorce and a restraining order against Terri.

During the course of the investigation, Terri failed two polygraph tests. In 2010, there was an eyewitness account, stating that a person was there in the truck with Terri outside Kyron’s school. Terri’s friend DeDe Spicher said that she helped Terri purchase an untraceable cell phone. In 2012, Desiree Young filed a lawsuit against Terri, stating that she was responsible for the disappearance of Kyron Horman. It also sought $ 10 million in damages. Though Terri tried to delay the motion, it was denied. In 2013, they dropped the lawsuit, stating that they did not want it to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

In 2016, Terri Horman appeared on Dr.Phil. Here, she was confronted with several accusations, along with records of her texts. As McGraw asked her about sending sexual texts and photos to Michael Cook, just days after Kyron went missing, she stated that she was doing it to get back at Kaine, who was allegedly doing something similar. Additionally, she refuted all the allegations made against her, which were inclusive of her hate emails about Kaine, asking Desiree to take back custody of Kyron, her failed polygraph tests, and going to the gym and hairstylist days after Kyron goes missing.

The following year, in 2017, she said in an interview, “I never harmed my son. I never wanted to harm my husband, and there is just so much information that is not being told to the public.” The same year her former boyfriend told about Horman having arranged a man to come after him with a gun, but never reported it till the police reached out to him. In 2018, she reportedly got married to Jose De Jesus Vazquez Martinez in Nevada.

Where is Terri Horman Now?

It seems like after her recent marriage; she now goes by Terri Vazquez. She has a Facebook profile in which she shares occasional pictures. Her most recent post is a scenic photo taken in Tahoe East Shore Trail.

She also seems to have an Instagram account that is private. The recent release of the book, ‘Boy Missing: The Search for Kyron Horman,’ alleges that there are several eye witness accounts to suggest that Terri walked out of school with Kyron. The case investigators have said that the case and investigation are still ongoing.

