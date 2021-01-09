Based on a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is a clever isekai that consciously subverts various common tropes in the genre. It revolves around Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old Japanese corporate worker who has led a quiet and undistinguished life. One day, while being out with his colleague, Satoru gets stabbed by a random attacker. As he dies, Satoru hears an enigmatic voice ricocheting in his head. After he gains consciousness, the overall realization comes slowly. He discovers that he has been reborn as a Slime in a new world. He also finds out that he has acquired certain abilities, including “Predator,” with which he can emulate anything he consumes. He becomes the friend of a Catastrophe-level ‘Storm Dragon’ called Veldora and finally starts doing something that he hadn’t before: living life to the fullest.

24 episodes of season 1 aired from October 5, 2018, to March 22, 2019. The 2nd season was supposed to have an October 2020 premiere, but it was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of season 1 of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,’ titled ‘Rimuru’s Busy Day,’ set to air on January 12, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS networks in Japan. Eight Bit Studios produced the series, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and Atsushi Nakayama serving as the writer and director. True performed the opening theme track of season 2, whereas STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme. Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have its 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll are set to air episodes from the 2nd season with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes will also be available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast countries will be able to access that. Season 2 is slated to air on VRV as well.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab if you are in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Spoilers

In the 1st season finale, a woman, just before her death, calls forth a demon for vengeance for the wrongs that she and her husband suffered. Shizue recalls that she went to the Kingdom of Filtwood with other adventurers to deal with a demon there. But when the adventurers realize that the demon has already killed a pair of adventurers, many of them unsuccessfully try to leave. It is later revealed that the dying woman from the beginning of the episode was one-half of the adventurers who were killed in Filtwood. The woman summoned Kuro before her death, who easily destroys the demon of Filtwood. The episode ends as Kuro watches the protagonist Rimuru (a name given to Satoru by the dragon), and wonders how their next meeting will turn out.

