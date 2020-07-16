Since its inception in March 2014, ‘The 100’ has been satiating the appetite of post-apocalyptic science fiction drama fans because of its intriguing premise, well-rounded characters, suspenseful atmosphere, and compelling twists. Owing to its success and popularity, the show has spanned over six complete seasons. The seventh and final season premiered on May 20, 2020, and has managed to recreate the magic of its predecessors.

In the mid-season finale, Murphy and Indra get trapped in a challenging position and are forced to take emergency measures to escape. Apart from that, several new allegiances are formed. Check out the recap, to know more. In case you’re updated and are looking for the details of ‘The 100’ season 7 episode 10, we have got you covered.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date:

As the show goes on a mid-season break, fans will have to wait for three weeks for the next episode of their favorite series. ‘The 100’ season 7 episode 10 will release on August 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET on The CW. As you wait for the upcoming episode, check out the promo below!

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 10 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your TV screens every Wednesday at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their TV premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 9 Recap

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 9 is titled ‘The Flock.’

The episode begins with Clarke coming face-to-face with her friends – Octavia, Diyoza, and Echo after Bill summons them. The only complication is that they are now the Disciples for the Shepherd and have spent months of training to fight alongside Bill and Anders. But where is Hope? Well, we are transported three months ago when Octavia, Diyoza, Hope, and Echo meet Anders at Bardo and start their training to live life like the Disciples. Along with strengthening their physical endurance, the four have to sit through fear simulation.

In their final simulation test, Echo, Octavia, and Diyoza kill Hope without hesitation but Hope can’t bring herself to hurt others. So naturally, Octavia and Diyoza get upgraded to Level 2, while Echo is given the chance to decide Hope’s fate. Echo sentences her to five years on Penance, to “break her spirit.” That is why Clarke meets everyone but her in the future. In the present-day on Sanctum, Nicki and Nelson take some people hostage and plan to kill all of them all if Russell, Daniel Prime, and Raven Rayes don’t surrender in 20 minutes.

Just as Nikki is planning to kill Emori, Murphy maps out a plan and stalls them till Wonkru arrives and forces the two to surrender. All hell breaks loose when everyone learns that Sheidheda is in Russell’s body. Indra leaves him to die in the room with a lot of angry Sanctumites. Turns out, Sheidheda kills each and every member of the Faithful. When The Dark Commander commands in Trigedasleng to open the door, the guards are baffled upon finding him standing in a room filled with blood. He exclaims, “My fight is just beginning,” causing all the Grounders to bow before him.

