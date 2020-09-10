The seventh and final season of ‘The 100’ has finally made a comeback after a break of three weeks. And what a return! The 13th episode could not get more confusing! In fact, the events left us perplexed. Actually, what the hell happened, and why? Check out the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, if you wish to know about the release date and other details of ‘The 100’ season 7 episode 14, we have you covered.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 14 will release on September 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘A Sort of Homecoming.’ The CW has released the official synopsis, which gives us more insights into what the next part has in store for fans. It reads as follows: “Clarke and her friends reckon with all that has happened only to find an unexpected threat looming.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 14 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your TV screens every Wednesday at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their TV premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around October 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 13 Recap

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 13 is titled ‘Blood Giant.’ The story begins with a major fight. The Shepherd’s invisible Disciples kill all of the Grounder guards. At that moment, Raven, Clarke, and Indra release Murphy and realize that Gaia is missing. In the reactor room, Madi and the kids are in hiding as Sheidheda’s men try to break down the door. Bill tells Clarke that he wants to get out of Sanctum as soon as possible and asks her to find the key. Clarke heads back to search for the rest of her friends while Raven, Murphy, Bill, Bellamy, and Doucette stay behind.

Following an extended hour of violence and battles, Clarke and her team finally manage to get the upper hand on Shepherd Bill. The Shepherd accepts his defeat, surrenders, and tells that he will take all of them back to Bardo. He also agrees to free their missing friends. But then, something shocking happens. As the bridge is about to close, Bellamy, at the behest of Sheidheda, tells the others that he needs to hand Madi’s sketchbook over to the authorities. This means that Madi would have to die. As he is about to give the notebook to a Disciple, Clarke ends up shooting him, straight at his chest. As Bellamy drops dead, Clarke crosses the bridge without her best friend.

