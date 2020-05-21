‘The 100’ is back — for the last time. And the final season has a lot of expectations. It needs to answer too many questions. Well, the story picks up immediately after season 6’s finale. And if you need a refresher, the sixth outing ended on a major cliffhanger. Octavia is stabbed by a magically grown Hope and is sucked into the Anomaly. In season 7’s premiere, we essentially return to the same setting but everything seems to have changed. More on that later! Now, for fans who have already finished watching the first episode, here’s a rundown of the release and streaming details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 2 will release on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Titled ‘The Garden’, the upcoming episode will be one of the most revealing parts of the season. We will learn more about Hope. Who is she and what is her history? At the end of season 6, she had emerged from the Anomaly and there are a lot of mysteries surrounding her origin. We hope the next episode does justice in answering all our questions.

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 2 Online?

Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of 'The 100' are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 1 Recap

Following the departure of Octavia, even Bellamy is abducted by invisible figures. On the other hand, it seems Hope has no memory of whatever ensued in the recent past. Gabriel, Hope, and Echo attempt to catch Bellamy’s kidnappers. Echo is able to kill three of them and the trio learns that the attackers are humans from another planet called Bardo. The Anomaly is fast closing and Gabriel, Echo, and Hope decide to enter it and locate Bellamy.

On the other hand, in Sanctum, which currently houses multiple factions, we see increasing tensions. The Children of Gabriel demand Russell’s execution while Murphy cannot get over his guilt for his involvement in Abby’s death. Madi is still having memory flashbacks while a manic Russell destroys Priya’s Mind Drive. He even goads Clarke, asking the latter to kill him. Clarke knocks Russell unconscious and meets Sheidheda in the Mindspace.

Sheidheda has downloaded himself inside Russell’s Mind Drive. The Dark Commander ends up slaying Russell and resurrects himself using Russell’s body. Clarke is unaware of this development and sets Sanctum palace ablaze. He announces a fresh start for Sanctum and tells that Russell will be executed the following day for his crimes.

