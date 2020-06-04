Last week’s eye-opening episode of ‘The 100’ gave us some much-required insights into the plot. We learned about Hope’s history and Octavia and Diyoza’s pact within the mysterious planet named Beta. This week, the show returns and sheds light on the various factions around Sanctum. More on that later! Now, for fans who have already finished watching the third episode, here’s a rundown of the release and streaming details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 4 will release on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET.

Titled ‘Hesperides’, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis gives us further insights into the story. It says: “Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s missing people.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 4 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your tv screens every Wednesday evening at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 begins with Gaia telling her people: “There is no Commander. She had fallen prey to Sheidheda. The Dark Commander took her over, and I could not let that monster lead Wonkru, so I destroyed the Flame.” Indra replies to her revelation with sarcasm: “Congratulations. You just lost Wonkru.” Meanwhile, Sanctum’s core is nearing its meltdown and Gaia asks for volunteers to enter the reactor. Of course, everybody is skeptical to listen to her since she is not the Commander after all. Raven, having no other option, recruits four members from the Eligius crew. In her team, there is also a sly prisoner (murder + robber) called Hatch.

Well, toward the end, Hatch sacrifices his life and is able to save Sanctum from its inevitable destruction. His wife Nikki is extremely saddened by her husband’s death and takes out her fury on Raven by beating the latter to a pulp. On the other hand, Russell, who is still being controlled by the Dark Commander, is able to extend his death by playing mind games with Clarke and Jordan. The latter duo are not aware that Russel had previously concealed a shooter in the crowd. The criminal mastermind aka the Dark Commander, with his sly tactics, easily escapes his sentence. What happens is, when the shooter shoots him, he receives a small gunshot wound. Jackson rushes him to medical and Indra informs Clarke that they cannot execute him now. When he is getting treated, one of his supporters quietly helps him flee!

