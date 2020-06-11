When ‘The 100’ returned this week, we got a story that spans a lifetime. Surpassing time and galaxies, this is one gem of an episode. More on that later! Now, for fans who have already finished watching the fourth episode, here’s a rundown of the release and streaming details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 5 will release on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET. Titled ‘Welcome to Bardo’, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis gives us further insights into the story. It says: “Octavia gets to know a whole new world.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 5 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your tv screens every Wednesday evening at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 starts off on a flashback and we meet Hope when she is 10 years old. After Octavia and Diyoza disappear into the Anomaly, she is left alone in Sky Ring. Here, she learns how to survive on her own — until one day, the Anomaly again opens, leaving being a man named Dev. He is the one who teaches Hope fighting skills. The pair develops a strong bond and plan on how to get out of Sky Ring and save Octavia and Diyoza. They decide to wait until Dev’s Absolution Day, attack the guards, enter the Anomaly and reach Bardo to locate Hope’s family.

However, in the battle that ensues, Dev dies and Hope is able to escape. Currently, inside Sky Ring, Hope, Echo, and Gabriel attempt to force Orlando into helping them during his own Absolution Day. The trio wants to locate Bellamy, Octavia, and Diyoza.

Meanwhile, in Sanctum, a masked man arrives, asking for Clarke. He is a member of a cult called the Disciples of a Greater Truth. He asks Clarke to accompany him for the upcoming war and the latter agrees, provided he helps her in bringing back her friends from the other side. In Sky Ring, the group is able to convince Orlando and they escape. Back in Sanctum, Raven discovers that Clarke is a target and rushes to stop her from going with the Disciples. Raven and Jordan arrive just in time to save the day.

We also learn that there are six planets and Clarke’s friends are on Penance. But as they start their journey, circumstances cause all of them to land on different planets. In short, we have five groups in six planets! And with each planet having different measurements of time, it will be interesting to see what happens when all of them reunite!

