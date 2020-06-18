This week, ‘The 100’ delivered one of the most mind-bending episodes ever! We finally learn how the events of the present are connected with those of the past. More on that later. Now, for fans who have already finished watching the fifth episode, here’s a rundown of the release and streaming details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 6 will release on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET. Titled ‘Nakara’, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis gives us further insights into the story. It says: “Clarke and her friends find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your tv screens every Wednesday evening at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 starts off with Octavia and Diyoza reaching Planet Bardo, following which they are held captives by the Disciples. Anders, the leader of the Disciples, orders a man named Levitt to probe Octavia’s brain for information. He enters her mind and shows great interest in the whereabouts of Bellamy and Clarke. Levitt, after gathering detailed insights on Octavia’s past and journey, is amazed. He tells her that she is not a killer but a warrior — to which she replies: “Wait until you get to Blodreina.”

At that moment, Hope arrives and rescues Octavia. Levitt explains that since the latter is traveling through the Anomaly without a helmet, she won’t retain any of her memories. Therefore, he scans Hope’s brain code and tattoos it on Octavia’s back. Octavia returns to Sanctum, meets Gabriel, and Hope goes on to look for Diyoza.

A few days later, Hope is captured by Anders and he gives her a choice. He says he will release Diyoza if Hope returns to Sanctum and brings back Octavia. And thus, we get the scene from season 6 finale — when Hope uses a retrieval device on Octavia, which had appeared like she was stabbing O with a knife. Currently, with the Disciples, Octavia’s brain is again getting probed. The sympathetic Levitt, however, suggests Hope trust Bellamy. He even teaches Octavia how to protect her thoughts from the Disciples.

Surprise! There is a new visitor on Bardo — Bellamy. On seeing him, O tells that she will reveal everything if they release Bellamy and send him back to Sanctum. But just when the discussion is going on, a disciple goes rogue and neutralizes Bellamy. So, is Bellamy dead? We hope not! Only the next episodes will give us a proper answer.

