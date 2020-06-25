‘The 100’ continues to deliver one spectacular episode after the other. And this week, we received yet another twisted storyline. There is a happy reunion, only to be interrupted by a betrayal. More on that later. Now, for fans who have already finished watching the sixth episode, here’s a rundown of the release and streaming details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 7 will release on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET. Titled ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis gives us further insights into the story. It says: “Emori tries to heal Sanctum’s old familial wounds, while Echo, Octavia and Diyoza struggle with new ones.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 7 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your tv screens every Wednesday evening at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 starts off with Diyoza being taken captive by the Disciples on Bardo where her captors try to break into her memories. However, she is too strong for anyone to enter her mind. So when one Disciple loses his focus for a second, she bites into his neck and at that moment, she is visited by Octavia and Echo. They attempt a wild escape, with the Disciples hot in pursuit. As they flee, they stumble into Levitt and discover how they can escape from the planet. However, Gabriel decides that the risk is too much and knocks out everyone. The entire gang is again in the grasp of the Disciples.

Meanwhile, Clarke & Co. land on the wrong planet. They understand that finding the Anomaly Stone on Nakara is not as easy as they had imagined. Raven also realizes that the cave they had been crawling through is the inner walls of a living organism. Of course, the insides are crawling with hundreds of spider-like aliens. Raven is finally able to locate the Stone and saves the day. Miller and Niylah come across a familiar symbol which raises the question: “How is it possible that there are people here from the bunker in Polis?”

In Sanctum, Indra is fearful that Sheidheda might take control of Wonkru. So she decides to reinstate Madi. But when Clarke’s surrogate daughter suffers a panic attack in the midst of the announcement, Murphy advises Indra to step up as the new Commander. Emorii adds, “The fact that you don’t want it is why you should do it.” Indra finally accepts.

