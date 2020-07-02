In yet another wonderful episode of ‘The 100’, we have some fantastic character moments and additional mysteries. Sheidheda continues to prove to be a genius of a strategy master while Murphy struggles with his decisions. Some of the females are captured in Bardo while Gabriel decides to strike a deal with Anders. More on that later. Now, for fans who have already finished watching the 7th episode, here is a rundown of the release and streaming details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘The 100’ season 7 episode 8 will release on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, on The CW at 8 pm ET. Titled ‘Anaconda’, the upcoming episode’s official synopsis gives us further insights into the story. It says: “Clarke confronts a new adversary; a look back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

You can catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The 100’ by tuning in to your tv screens every Wednesday evening at 8 pm Eastern. Needless to say, you will require a cable subscription. Episodes, shortly after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and app.

Previous seasons of ‘The 100’ are currently streaming on Netflix US. In several countries, fans can watch new, weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will be able to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You can also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already released episodes on Amazon as well.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 starts off by focusing on Echo who is trying to cope up with the loss of Bellamy. She recalls a conversation with Bellamy when he had told her: “We’ve all done bad things, some of them to each other. But we are a team now, a unit. Think you can be loyal to us?” Echo shares her emotions with Octavia who tells her that she regrets attacking Bellamy following Lincoln’s death. Octavia says, “I wish I hugged him instead. It’s not your fault. I’ve been there, and it’s not your fault.” Hope and Diyoza also get into an argument, which reflects their close yet complicated relationship.

In Sanctum, we witness the ongoing celebrations for the Children of Gabriel. Nelson has an emotional reunion with his estranged parents but then the meeting becomes a tragedy. His mum is happy about seeing her son but then, his father decides to strangle his “abomination” of a son. In order to save himself, Nelson ends up murdering his own dad. Murphy has a conversation with Sheidheda, who asks him to break up with Emori. In Bardo, Gabriel decides to reveal everything about Clarke before Anders. She wants to know the complete details of the Anomaly as a part of the deal. But at that moment Clarke and Co. reach to crash the party and here’s when they learn about Bellamy’s death.

