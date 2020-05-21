Adapted from a Kass Morgan novel, ‘The 100’ is a dystopian drama series that is cleverly plotted and well-executed. Its thrilling sci-fi action is suitable for almost demographics, and at times, it even reminds of you of ‘Lost.’ Since its release way back in 2014, the compelling post-apocalyptic drama has garnered a huge fan following. So it comes as no surprise that it has lasted so long.

The sixth season of ‘The 100’ ended with a major cliffhanger where a grown-up version of Hope stabbed Octavia. Although it proved to be quite an effective ending for one hell of a season, it also left most fans craving for more of it. The good news is that the show’s seventh season is also here and it’ll now be taking a final stride towards the conclusion of the entire series. If you’ve been looking forward to this season and you’re wondering about its Netflix release date, here’s everything you need to know.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date

‘The 100’ premiered season 7 released on May 20, 2020 on The CW. When it comes to its US Netflix release, the show will only be available eight days after the premiere of the season’s finale on The CW. The seventh season of ‘The 100’ is scheduled to have a total of 16 episodes. So it seems quite likely that ‘The 100’ Season 7 will release on Netflix sometime in September 2020. This delay in its Netflix release is only applicable to the US. For many regions outside the US, the seventh season of the show is available on Netflix starting May 20, 2020.

Unlike most other shows that stick to a primary cast throughout their runtime, ‘The 100’ has made some substantial changes since the release of its first season. So, considering this, it is possible that many faces from the previous seasons may not return this time. The actors who we know for sure will return in this season are Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Chuku Modu, and Shelby Flannery. Alaina Huffman and Chad Rook are two new cast members who’ll be added to the roster and will play the roles of Nikki and Hatch respectively.

The 100 Season 7 Trailer

Check out the extended trailer for the seventh season of ‘The 100’:

Read More: The 100 Filming Locations