‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D’ is an adventure film that follows the eccentric life of a 10-year-old “daydreamer,” Max. He creates an imaginative world called Planet Drool and two characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl to escape his reality, where he is constantly bullied by his colleagues and neglected by his parents. Max, Sharkboy, and Lavagirl soon embark upon a mission to save Planet Drool from an evil robot, Mr. Electric. Co-written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the fantasy film premiered on June 10, 2005.

Although the film created a buzz for its special effects and usage of anaglyph 3-D technology, it bombed at the box office and was also heavily slammed by the critics. However, it managed to appeal to the target audience and ended up earning double its budget, at $72 million (domestic and overseas). The movie is now considered a classic movie for kids because of its iconic characters and some of the actors who later went on to become teenage icons. Curious to know where the cast is now? Let’s find out!

Taylor Lautner – Sharkboy

Who would have thought that the shy and introvert kid would go on to become a teenage heartthrob? Well, just three years later, in 2008, Taylor bagged the role of Jacob Black in the Stephanie Mayer adaptation ‘Twilight.’ He later starred in the entire ‘The Twilight Saga’ film series and forayed into mainstream entertainment. He received several accolades and garnered a strong fan-following for his breakout role.

In 2010, Taylor was reportedly the highest-paid teenage star in Hollywood. Taylor went on to work in films and shows like ‘Abduction,’ ‘Valentine’s Day,’ ‘Grown Ups 2,’ ‘Tracers,’ ‘The Ridiculous 6,’ ‘Run the Tide’ and Ryan Murphy’s ‘Scream Queens’ among others. In 2018, Taylor stepped down from the main role of Dale Ashbrick Jr. in the British sitcom, ‘Cuckoo.’

As of 2020, the 27-year-old actor is trying to carve out a career path to get away from the pigeonhole he got into after ‘Twilight.’ He is currently in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend, Tay Dome, whom he has been officially dating since October 2018. Check out the adorable picture! Can you hear the bells ringing?

Taylor Dooley – Lavagirl

Despite receiving a Young Artist Award nomination for the film, Dooley’s career didn’t catch a flight and she only appeared in blink-and-miss roles in ‘Whitepaddy,’ ‘House,’ and the 2017 film, ‘Hell Mountain.’ As of today, Dooley is enjoying a happily married life with her husband, Justin Cassotta. The couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.

The 27-year-old is set to appear in an upcoming Netflix film titled ‘We Can Be Heroes’ but the release date is yet to be determined.

Cayden Boyd – Max

After playing the lead in the Robert Rodriguez’s film, Cayden went on to play some not so significant roles in ‘Awkward,’ ‘The Mick,’ ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ ‘Fireflies in the Garden’ and a recurring role in the 2018 TV series ‘Heathers.’

His upcoming project includes an upcoming horror comedy directed by Tim Kirkby. The 26-year-old currently lives in California. Apart from films, Taylor is also a social influencer and has over 107k followers on his Instagram account.

David Arquette – Max’s Father

David was already a successful actor before the film and went on to act in films and shows like ‘In Case of Emergency,’ ‘Hamlet 2,’ and ‘Scream 4,’ among others. He was last seen in the 2018 comedy series ‘Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy’ and will next be seen in the fifth installment of ‘Scream,’ which is currently in post-production.

As far as his wrestling career is concerned, David announced his retirement from deathmatches after getting gravely injured at the hands of Nick Gage at Joey Janela’s 2018 LA Confidential event. In 2019, he also made an appearance on ‘Being the Elite.’ As of today, David is waiting for the production to resume on his upcoming project, ‘Ghosts of the Ozarks.’

Kristin Davis – Max’s Mother

After playing Max’s mother, Kristin reprised her role of Charlotte on the movies ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Sex and the City 2.’ She was last seen as Kate Conrad in the film, ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ and is also the host of Fox’s 2020 reality series, ‘Labor of Love.’ Apart from films, Kristin has engaged herself in a great deal of philanthropic work.

George Lopez – Mr. Electricidad

Following his role of the villain in the fantasy film, George Lopez went on the ‘Beverly Hills Chihuahua’ franchise, The ‘Smurfs’ franchise, the ‘Rio’ franchise, ‘Lopez Tonight,’ ‘Saint George,’ ‘Lopez,’ ‘The Comedy Get Down’ and ‘Harley Quinn,’ among others. He is currently awaiting the release of his Netflix Stand-up special, titled ‘We’ll Do It for Half.’

Read More: Best Fantasy Movies of All Time