‘The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness’ dropped another double dose of pacy murder mysteries this Sunday! Sara and company are dealing with a potential serial killer, coupled with the disappearance of two infants. One is Martha Napp’s baby who is abducted from the Lying-In Hospital and is later discovered dead at a departmental store toy display. The second is Linares’ daughter, Ana, kidnapped from her home and also found in the same store.

Kreizler holds a hypnosis session with Linares and the team discovers a lead. They also learn that the poison responsible for the murders was sourced from Lying-In. Sara succeeds in getting an interview date with Markoe, the hospital’s owner. She then investigates the maternity ward and recruits a nurse named Libby as her spy. Libby offers vital information, locates the Napp file, reveals Matron’s lies, and explains that Markoe and Byrnes are plotting to stop Sara from digging any further.

However, in a shocking turn of events, it is revealed that Libby hides a sinister motive. When Sarah and the team reach the location to catch her, she escapes, heading toward the Matron’s premises. The story ends here but we need answers. And next week’s set of episodes will help us in understanding this twisted mystery better. Well, here’s our rundown on what can be expected from the upcoming parts.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Episode 5 And 6 Release Date

‘The Alienist’ season 2 episode 5 will release on August 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET on TNT, followed by episode 6 at 10 pm ET. The series follows a weekly-release format with two back-to-back episodes dropping every Sunday in the same time slot.

Where to Watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Episode 5 And 6 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘The Alienist’ Season 2 by tuning to TNT at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TNT’s official website and the TNT app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘The Alienist’ Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States) and HBO Max. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Episodes 5 And 6 Spoilers

‘The Alienist’ season 2 episode 5 is titled ‘Belly of the Beast.’ In the episode, we learn that a horrible murder has taken place. An employee of the Lying-In Hospital is killed in cold blood. The crew uses every resource available to track down the murderer. Sara takes the help of Joanna to apprehend her prime suspect. As Sara, Kreizler, and Moore attempt to figure out the puzzle, the killer makes his way to Sara’s office.

In episode 6, titled ‘Memento Mori,’ Sara and Moore come back to the murderer’s isolated property in the hope of unearthing new clues. Meanwhile, Kreizler needs to deal with the consequences of a tragic incident at the Institute. Sara and the crew are then summoned to locate yet another missing kid but matters go out of hand when they are teamed up with a former adversary, ex-Commissioner Thomas Byrnes.

Check out the official promo for both the episodes, below!

