Close on the heels of the double-episode finale that drops next week, ‘The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness’ released two of the best episodes this Sunday! Episode 5, titled ‘Belly of the Beast’ starts off with the team as they pursue Libby. Sara is seen hot on the trail of Libby who is unsuccessful in breastfeeding the Linares baby. Libby loses her patience and claims that her own child would never bite. Sara uses her keen detective skills to track down the nurse and finally locates the criminal in an isolated house. Although she is able to retrieve the infant, Libby escapes, once again, without much trouble.

Episode 6 is called ‘Memento Mori’ and it picks up immediately after episode 5’s conclusion. After a passionate session of sex with John, Sara rushes back to locate Libby. She investigates the building next door to where the Linares baby was retrieved. This is where she finds some stolen items from previous victims. One of the souvenirs belongs to the Vanderbilts and before Sara and John can alert them, Libby runs off with a Vanderbilt baby!

With another missing baby, it is revealed that Libby, Goo Goo, and the kidnapped infant have fled to Brooklyn. The final two episodes are expected to finally wrap up this twisted kidnapping mystery. And if you wish to know more about the finale, check out our detailed preview below!

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Finale Release Date

‘The Alienist’ season 2 episode 7 will release on August 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET on TNT, followed by episode 8 at 10 pm ET. The series follows a weekly-release format with two back-to-back episodes dropping every Sunday in the same time slot.

Where to Watch The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Episode 7 And 8 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘The Alienist’ Season 2 by tuning to TNT at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on TNT’s official website and the TNT app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. ‘The Alienist’ Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix (outside of the United States) and HBO Max. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Episodes 7 And 8 Spoilers

‘The Alienist’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘Last Exit to Brooklyn.’ In the episode, Sara, Kreizler, and Moore embark on a trip to Brooklyn. Their primary goal is to know the killer better by searching for clues hidden in his dark past. Thomas Byrnes plots to double-cross the team and the murderer’s behavioral pattern grows increasingly unhinged.

In episode 8, titled ‘Better Angels’, Sara, Moore, and Kreizler need to finalize their future decisions. But they struggle with reaching a definitive conclusion as to what path they should take next. In New York, there is a comprehensive manhunt for the killer. Now, the crew needs to band together and overcome the wrath of the police and an underworld gang to prevent more murders of innocent victims.

Check out the official promo for both the episodes, below!

