‘The Amazing Race’ is a long-running reality show that features multiple teams comprising people who could be friends, siblings, spouses, romantic partners, or even colleagues, who compete with each other to complete tasks and use clues to advance in the race. The pair that wins the tasks in various locations and gets ahead might win perks such as tickets to a place, mode of transport, and so on. The winning team gets a grand prize of $1 million.

Conceptualized by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, the show has been running successfully with Phil Keoghan as the host since 2001. Over the years, it has amassed a solid fanbase who must be curious to know the filming locations of the adventure reality game show. Here’s everything you need to know!

The Amazing Race Filming Locations

The show premiered almost a week before the tragic 9/11 attacks in 2001. It is mainly about people traveling to new places and having new adventures, raised concerns among the creators as people refused to travel. However, no one ever brought up the topic of canceling the show; and eventually things settled down as people related to the desire of wanting to travel and see the “good” in people. Let us go through the specific filming details!

Season 32

This season had the longest gap between the completion of filming and its premiere owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first leg of the season was filmed on the Island of Tobago. The season marks the first time the show went to Trinidad and Tobago. Season 32 started at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, following the route through Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, India, and Kazakhstan. The filming of the race was completed at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Season 31

This season saw the participants going around the world, starting from the far-east in Japan and back to the U.S. The first leg of the season took the participants from the U.S. to Japan with the starting point at Hermosa Beach in California. From Japan, the participants went on to Laos, Vietnam, U.A.E, Uganda, Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands, England, and back to the U.S. After being placed second in the fifth installment of the show, life partners Colin Guinn and Christie Woods emerged as the winners of season 31.

Season 30

This season started from Washington Square Park, New York, which took the participants to Reykjavik, Iceland, at the first leg of the season. Miss Iceland, Olafia Osk Finnsdottir, greeted them at this Pit Stop. The following destinations were Belgium, Morocco, France, Czech Republic, Zimbabwe, Bahrain, Thailand, Hong Kong, finishing at Alameda, California. This was the first time that Bahrain was included in the show. Reality stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson emerged as the winners of this season.

Season 29

The 29th season of ‘The Amazing Race’ took the participants through 17 cities in nine countries and five continents. The starting point for this season was the Grand Hope Park, L.A with the first leg culminating in Cinta Costera III in Panama City. The rest of the season took them through Brazil, Tanzania, Norway, Italy, Greece, Vietnam, South Korea and culminated in Chicago. Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary won this season of ‘The Amazing Race.’

