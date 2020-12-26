Originally titled ‘A Deadly View,’ the thriller film by Lifetime Movie Network is now known as ‘The Baby Stealer.’ Following a robbery at their house, Rachel and Peter decide that it is best to move away from the city to start their new family. Rachel thinks that there is something really off about the new neighborhood, and the only person she manages to befriend is Sandy.

That is until things start going downhill. Rachel gets suspicious of Sandy when she sees her with a baby that no one even knew she had. Eventually, Sandy’s behavior sends Rachel into a state of panic for her own unborn child. You must be wondering who the actors are and where this movie was filmed. We have here all that you want to know!

The Baby Stealer Filming Locations

The couple moves from a big city to a suburban area before the birth of their first child. Naturally, it is quite a change to settle into a new place and a new neighborhood. But as far as filming was concerned, Ontario got the job done. Let us take you through the details of the filming locations!

Durham Region, Ontario

‘The Baby Stealer’ was filmed in different parts of southern Ontario, specifically the Durham Region and Toronto. The movie is shot in four different locations within Durham- Courtice, Whitby, Ajax, and Port Perry. Courtice is a community in Clarington, Ontario, for those who are unfamiliar with it.

It has previously served as a filming location for productions such as ‘The Proud Rider,’ ‘Deranged,’ ‘Bottle Up,’ and ‘Fantasy Realm.’ Several scenes were also filmed in the town of Whitby, which is a commuter suburb in the Greater Toronto Area. Whitby is on the shore of Lake Ontario and is known for its natural harbor. Ajax, like Whitby, is located on the shores of Lake Ontario.

The town started seeing considerable development in the 1980s when various malls and residential neighborhoods started to come up. Port Perry is a community in the town of Scugog and serves as its administrative and commercial center. The downtown area of Port Perry is a popular tourist destination for its Victorian-era feel with bookstores, restaurants, cafes, and antique shops. A few scenes of the film were shot here.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto is the most populous city in Canada and also the biggest center of Hollywood North. In the film, some scenes were shot at the Gooderham Building, which is also known as the Flatiron Building. It is an office building located on 49 Wellington Street East. The building used to be the Gooderham and Worts distillery until 1952.

The Baby Stealer Cast

Sara Mitich portrays Rachel in the film. Mitich is known for her wide range as an actor. She features in films and television series such as ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘The Expanse,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Mind Games,’ ‘A Nutcracker Christmas,’ and ‘White Night.’ Brigitte Kingsley essays the role of Rachel’s neighbor and friend, Sandy. The Canadian actress is known for her roles in ‘From Friend to Fiance,’ ‘Dark Rising: Warrior of Worlds,’ ‘Screwed Over,’ ‘A Wish Come True,’ and ‘Home for Harvest.’

Kristian Bruun plays Rachel’s husband, Peter. Bruun is a Finnish Canadian actor and is known for his work in ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ ‘Ready or Not,’ ‘Tammy’s Always Dying,’ ‘Orphan Black,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Other cast members are Neil Whitely (Officer Rodriguez), Nola Augustson (Patricia), Valerie Boyle (Grace), and Jim Chad (Gary).

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies of All Time