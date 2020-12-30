Hello rose lovers! Welcome to one of the much-awaited preview sessions. Did you guess it already? Yes, America’s favorite dating series that started it all is back! ‘The Bachelor’ is gearing up for its grand 2021 release and this is just the perfect dose of guilty pleasure amidst these upsetting times. So, who is the bachelor this year? Who are the ladies vying for his heart? And what’s the airing schedule for the upcoming edition? Let us get started!

The Bachelor 2021 Release Date:

‘The Bachelor’ season 24 premiered on January 6, 2020, and ended on March 10, 2020. The show was then expectedly renewed for its next installment. ‘The Bachelor’ season 25 is slated to premiere on Monday, January 4, 2021, on ABC, at 8 pm ET.

The Bachelor 2021 Cast: Who is The Host? Who Are The Contestants?

Since Chris Harrison is the staple in every iteration from America’s ‘Bachelor’ franchise, it need not be reiterated that he is the host for season 25 as well. Now, the 2021 edition has brought in a major change by introducing the first Black bachelor — Matt James. He was originally cast as a contestant in Clare Crawley’s ‘The Bachelorette’ (season 16). Later, even before Clare’s season commenced filming, the producers asked Matt to be the new bachelor since he seemed like the perfect fit. ABC also took this decision because the show had come under fire in 2020 for its lack of diversity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt James (@mattjames919)

“Matt is a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time’ — as outlined by ABC. He is originally from North Carolina and is now a resident of New York City. The 25th season features a fresh batch of women, all vying for Matt’s heart. They are Abigail (25), Alana (26), Alicia (24), Amber (30), Anna (24), Bri (24), Carolyn (30), Casandra (25), Chelsea (28), Corrinne (22), Emani (25), Illeana (25), Jessenia (27), Kaili (26), Katie (29), Khaylah (28), Kimberly (28), Kit (21), Kristin (27), Lauren (29), Magi (32), Mari (24), Marylynn (28), MJ (23), Pieper (24), Rachael (24), Saneh (25), Sarah (24), Serena C. (24), Serena P. (22), Sydney (28), and Victoria (27).

If you want some detailed introductions about all the ladies, you can check out this clip below:

Chris Harrison is giving you all of the deets on the women on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor ✨LIVE✨! #TheBachelor https://t.co/BsnIgU7dtW — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 11, 2020

What Can The Bachelor 2021 be About?

The 25th season’s filming started in September 2020 and wrapped up in late November 2020. The season was shot at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. Apparently, since the filming took place during the colder months, the season has a cozy, rural vibe. Of course, the new iteration will follow a similar format as its predecessors. We have the women stepping down from the limo and Chris Harrison introducing them to bachelor Matt James and to the audience. There is a bunch of rose ceremonies, one-on-one dates, group dates, and eliminations — until the last-standing woman gets a chance to be chosen as the special one by the bachelor.

Think we know what show they’re talking about 😉 https://t.co/Ho93vsj2Oj — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 29, 2020

As per the spoilers making the rounds, the first impression rose in the premiere goes to Abigail Heringer from Salem, Mass. Matt’s best friend, Tyler Cameron, might also feature in one of the episodes as a special guest. Tyler had stated in the ‘Chicks in the Office’ podcast: “I saw him recently.”

The Bachelor 2021 Trailer

You can watch a preview clip from season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ below:

The dra-MATT-ic new season of #TheBachelor begins Monday, Jan 4 on ABC 🌹 pic.twitter.com/vqQ2nWOF15 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 23, 2020

