‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is a dating reality series that follows 20 aspiring musicians, comprising single men and women, who live under the same roof for a few weeks to find the love of their life. Throughout the series, the contestants will find their romantic-match and participate in various musical challenges in pairs, to impress the judges and emerge as the winner.

As it is a spin-off of the hit dating and relationship series ‘The Bachelor,’ fans are excited to know what goes down in the series premiere, i.e., ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ episode 1? Well, we are here to help you with that. Keep reading!

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 1 Release Date

The two-hour ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Episode 1 is all set to release on April 13, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ episode 1 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is also available on demand on Hulu.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 1 Spoilers

In the series premiere, the host, Chris Harrison, who has transported straight from the parent series, will introduce the 20 single and musically talented contestants before they enter the mansion to find love.

Check out the beautiful ladies of the show.

And here are the charming men.

Since there will be twelve men and eight women, we can expect some fireworks when the contestants set out to choose their singing partners and potential lovers. As they’re in the majority, each man can be asked to serenade the woman who makes their heart skip a beat.

In the process, two men might end up serenading the same woman, leading to many raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, Ryan from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, might find himself at the center of a love triangle. Taking cues from its predecessor, the show will introduce the Rose Ceremony, in which each woman will hand out a rose to the bachelor who they have the strongest connection with. The contestants will then embark on musical-themed dates to get to know each other better and develop a romantic bond. We might also get to witness some shocking twists, even an elimination.

And one lucky pair will gain the opportunity to enjoy a special performance by the famous American rock band, Plain White T. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for some fantastic performances and signature Bachelor-esque drama!

Check out the extended preview below!

