‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ nailed it this week! Masks falls off, several hearts break and a wishy-washy couple is sent home. Oh, and Grammy Award-winning singer Toni Braxton graces the show as one of the judges. Can it get any better than this? Chris Harrison announces a couple swap and Natascha and Matt, Jamie and Ryan, Chris and Rudi, Julia and Brandon go on dates. Rudi and Chris have a great time spying on Matt and Natascha using binoculars because our girl is “jealous.” Jamie and Ryan hug it out and celebrate their friendship. Brandon and Julia have an amazing time that ends with a kiss.

Back at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, Julia breaks it to Sheridan that she is falling for Brandon. That’s it for him, Sheridan leaves. On the other hand, Brandon uses a cheap and condescending trick to dump Savannah by indirectly blaming her for being only “95 percent in this!” She goes home too. The couples get to perform at The Novo in Los Angeles in front of Toni Braxton, Andy Grammar, Rachel Lindsay and Brian. Before they get on the stage, Natascha tells Julia that Brandon is a player, leading Julia to confront Brandon. Of course, the judges don’t feel any chemistry between Julia and Brandon and they are eliminated during the rose ceremony. If you want to know what can happen on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ episode 5? Read on.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Episode 5 is all set to release on May 11, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ episode 5 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is also available on-demand on Hulu.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 5 Spoilers

What do I say? I am still reeling from Sheridan’s heartbreak. Why can’t out breezy haired gentleman be happy? Honestly speaking, I am so glad he chose to walk away and not let Julia play any games with him anymore. He deserves so much better. But I still can’t get over “I’m laughing so that I don’t cry.” All the best, Sheridan the sweetest. Also, Savannah deserves some appreciation too for standing up for herself and saying no to the two-faced Brandon.

I am confident that Julia and Sheridan’s absence won’t bother anyone in the mansion. In the upcoming episode, we might get to see more chemistry between Chris and Bri who seem to be head over heels in love with each other. Jamie and Trevor really need to step up and be visible to stay in the game. Trevor seems to have just shut down after Natascha exposed his cheating scandal.

And Jamie, we know you are not as innocent as you portray yourself to be. Quit faking around! Are Natascha and Ryan really in love? Your guess is as good as mine. We can expect the next episode to throw some light on the above mentioned things. Rudi and Matt are just adorable as the goofy couple but I feel they might get eliminated in the next episode. Let’s see how it goes!

