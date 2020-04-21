It has only been two episodes, and ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is serving us the signature Bachelor-esque drama. In the latest episode, three new contestants arrive – Natascha, Mariana, and Ruby. Natascha doesn’t beat around the bush and accuses (her friend’s ex-boyfriend) Trevor of cheating on his ex. He agrees to “emotional cheating” and later confesses the same to Jamie, after partially lying to her on their date. Rudi awkwardly kisses Ryan, but the lack of romance compels her to bounce back to Matt.

There’s too much tension between Brandon, Julia, and Sheridan. Mel is falling for Brandon, who likes Savannah but can’t stop thinking about Savannah either. Savannah indirectly dumps Sheridan but still gives him a wee bit of hope to better her chances of staying in the game. Bri confesses her feelings for Chris, and he reciprocates the feelings. Natascha and Ryan form a connection, while poor Mariana, Mel, and Cheyenne are sent home. Read on to know more about ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ episode 3?

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Episode 3 is all set to release on April 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ episode 3 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ is also available on-demand on Hulu.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart Episode 3 Spoilers

After the Natascha and Trevor’s exposé session, it will be Julia’s turn in episode 3. What is wrong with this woman? Why does she always give poor Sheridan some hope, only to break his fragile heart in the end by choosing Brandon? The great-haired hippie has already become a fan favorite because of his sincerity and humble nature. But if he doesn’t find a connection with someone soon, he might be asked to pack his belongings and go back to Sheila (his car).

The upcoming episode might showcase Julia and Brandon’s relationship drama. After watching episode 2, one thing is super clear that Brandon wants to keep his options open as he gives Savannah the rose and later tries to mends things up with Julia. Wow! Like two peas in a pod. I guess we can all agree on one thing that Julia is so far the most toxic contestant on the show, and I don’t think she will stop spewing venom anytime soon. Also, the group performances might begin next week, bringing in more drama and rejection. The judges might call out Sheridan and Julia for lacking a strong romantic connection. Well, we know who to blame!

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Natascha and Ryan explore their connection after the rose ceremony. We can expect Jamie and Trevor to engage in some steamy romance since they seem to have patched up after the whole cheating drama unfolded. Also, with Mariana out of the game, Ruby might have to pull her socks up if she wants to evade elimination.

