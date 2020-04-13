Touted as ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ meets ‘A Star Is Born,’ the dating reality series ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ takes an unconventional route from all the other spin-offs of ‘The Bachelor,’ by throwing a musical element into the mix. And one of the contestants on the music-themed dating reality series is Trevor Holmes. Now, some of you might already know who he is. In case you don’t, we have got you covered. Read on.
Trevor Holmes: Where is He From?
Trevor is originally from Thousand Oaks, California. He currently lives in Encino, Los Angeles, with his dog, Koda.
Trevor Holmes: Age and Profession
The California native is 29-years-old. Trevor has been playing the guitar since he was 13. To gather funds for his mother’s Lupus treatment, he chose the job of a construction worker and earned some extra bucks by performing at musical events, later in the evening. He still works a 9 to 5 job. When the stars come up, you can find Trevor at a local restaurant, club, or café, capturing the complete attention of the live audience by his magical voice. He was once a semi-pro hockey player, with Jersey No. 86.
For the uninitiated, back in 2018, Trevor auditioned for American Idol and instantly became the favorite of one of the judges, Katy Perry, who openly flirted with him. He made it to the Top 25 by impressing the judges with the cover of the Brett Young’s ‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ and winning a Golden Ticket to Hollywood. That particular episode garnered over 100 million views, becoming the most-watched video in the history of American Idol.
This audition seems to resurface a lot in my life. It’s crazy how a moment in time can affect your life so drastically. One door opens and then closes and then leads to another door and so on. Just have to keep walking through the doors that are open and eventually it all starts to make sense. Anyways, I’ve never posted this part of my american idol audition, so if you follow me and for whatever reason haven’t seen it, here ya go 😂🙏🏻 To answer the questions I get most often, no this audition wasn’t scripted. And no I do not still talk to @katyperry but hopefully I’ll be opening for @lukebryan in the near future 🤠
However, Trevor’s dreams were shattered when he failed to make it to the next round. At least he had his girlfriend’s support. Unfortunately, they broke up, and his girlfriend cited cheating on Trevor’s part as the reason behind the separation. Here’s a video of them in happier times.
After American Idol, Trevor accompanied Mitchell Tenpenny, Big & Rich, Eli Young Band, Russell Dickerson, Runaway June, Danielle Bradbery, The Highway Women, and many others on their tours and events.
These women having nothing to prove. They command respect by punching you in the face with soaring melodies, beautiful harmonies, and damn near perfect lyrics. They are inspirational, powerful, and downright badass. They are The Highwomen. Thanks for letting me crash your party and blessing me with some of the best music I’ve ever heard. @thehighwomen
He had once performed at the legendary Blue Bird Café in Nashville, Tennessee.
This is a picture of one of the proudest moments of my life. I had the great honor of playing at @bluebirdcafetn . For those of you who don’t know about The Bluebird cafe, it’s the most prestigious and legendary place for a songwriter to perform their songs. I want to thank @juliacolemusic @trannieanderson and @mignon_music for making a dream of mine come true. What a way to start my first week in Nashville. 🙏🏻❤️🙌🏼
In 2019, he released a new song titled ‘Took His Time’ on YouTube. Check it out!
Trevor is also a social media influencer who often shares reviews about the products the companies send him.
Koda kept asking me why I smell so good all the time. I finally let her in on the secret. #ad I've been using the Bourbon & Oak #bodybar from @cremocompany it's honestly one of my favorite smells ever. I wish they'd make a candle of this scent. It kind of smells like fresh laundry in the middle of a forrest lol. love it. Anyhow, swipe right to see the aftermath of Koda stealing all of my products. At least she'll smell great now. #cremo
He is very fond of his dog and has dedicated a whole page to her.
The Los-Angeles based singer is an avid surfer and is not afraid to take risks in life.
When he is not doing all this, Trevor likes to write originals and cover famous songs on Instagram.
Trevor Holmes Prediction: How Far Will He Go?
On the show, Trevor aims to find the woman of her dreams, the one who understands his passion and live it with him. He wants to build a romantic companionship with someone who isn’t insecure about his aspirations or intentions. Although he couldn’t make it to No. 1 on American Idol, Trevor believes it can happen this time. He already has a fan base, with girls swooning over his ocean eyes and Shawn Mendes-esque voice. What do you know? If he finds the one who complements him, he might even end up winning the show.
