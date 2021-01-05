After 24 seasons, ‘The Bachelor’ has returned once again. And this time, we have the show’s first Black Bachelor – Matt James. The humble and shy man meets 32 women during the premiere episode of ‘The Bachelor’ season 25. From here, he needs to weed out eight ladies. So who is eliminated and who gets to stay on? Will Matt be one step closer to finding the woman of his dreams in the next episode? Well, our preview for the second episode will give you your answers!

When is The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘The Bachelor’ season 25 episode 2 will release on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘The Bachelor’ season 25 episode 2 online on the official ABC website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Tubi TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu Live TV if you have their paid subscription. You can additionally buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 2 Spoilers

The teasers, making rounds for the second episode, promise a lot of steamy scenes. It might even get difficult for us, the viewers, to keep track of all the places Matt makes out with women — the hood of a car, a couch, a hot tub, a lodge, the pool, and a cocktail party, among others. Following the second Rose Ceremony, we will have five new ladies making an entrance — Brittany Galvin, Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young, and Ryan Clator. In future episodes, we might also see an appearance from Heather Martin, who finished in 6th place in Colton’s season of ‘The Bachelor.’ On the other hand, Victoria’s drama will really get out of hand in future episodes.

The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere kicks off with host Chris Harrison welcoming us to the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania. He then introduces us to the Bachelor, Matt James, who has never been in any tv show before. Harrison explains: “After announcing Matt as our Bachelor, we received a record-breaking number of submissions from women who wanted to date this handsome guy. Never before in the history of The Bachelor has there been such intense interest in one man.”

Soon after, we have the ladies making their respective entries and briefly introducing themselves. Matt, who has been raised with strong Christian values, offers his thanks to the Lord for keeping all the women safe. He prays that they can survive over the coming weeks. The one-on-one chats start, and even though Matt believes that he is talking like a robot, he is just being polite and extremely respectful. Three of the ladies, Rachael, Jessenia, and Sydney, are moved to tears by Matt’s opening prayer. On the other hand, Matt and Khaylah discuss their North Carolina roots.

Finally, we have the First Impression Rose. Abigail gets the season’s first kiss and also the First Impression Rose. During the Rose Ceremony, the women joining Abigail in the Circle of Safety are Bri, Rachael, Chelsea, Sarah, MJ, Serena P., Khaylah, Kristin, Kit, Magi, Pieper, Mari, Illeana, Jessenia, Kaili, Marylynn, Serena C., Lauren, Sydney, Katie, Anna, Victoria, and Alana. And in the first episode itself, we say our goodbyes to Alicia, Amber, Carolyn, Casandra, Corrinne, Emani, Kimberly, and Saneh.

