The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Bachelor’ season 25 episode 4 will release on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on ABC.

Where to Watch The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ by tuning in to ABC at the above-mentioned time slot if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch ‘The Bachelor’ season 25 episode 4 online on the official ABC’s official website or the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable connection, then you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Tubi TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu Live TV if you have their paid subscription. You can additionally buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, which chronicles Matt’s journey after saying goodbye to Sarah, we have 18 ladies left who are vying for the bachelor’s heart. And we have five more women making an entry. What’s more? Anna thinks one of them is a call girl. What about Sarah? Will she make a comeback? Are Matt and Serena P. a good fit? What about Abigail and Anna? When will we see them spending some quality time with Matt? Well, episode 4 should definitely give us more answers!

The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 kicks off right after episode 2’s rose ceremony when Sarah had fainted. Victoria states that this is definitely a manipulative move at the perfect moment. On the group date, Sarah starts feeling insecure when she hears 10 different contestants reading their individual racy romance to Matt. Rather than waiting to clarify things with Matt, she crashes the evening part of the group date and interferes when Matt spends time with Katie. Sarah asks Matt to choose her since she had opened up to him about her dad’s illness. However, Matt gives the rose to Rachel after being impressed by her beautiful piece about him.

The rest of the women are angry with Sarah for her actions and she is even confronted by Katie and Victoria for the same. Therefore, Matt decides to say his farewell to Sarah. Although she runs back to his arms, he makes it a point to escort her out of the Bachelor mansion. Matt and Serena P. have a wonderful moment when they go on a one-on-one date that involves horseback riding, a picnic, dinner, and hot tubbing.

