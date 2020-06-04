Bachelor Nation is adding a retrospective docu-series to the popular franchise – ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ to satiate the appetite of all those who are hungry for new content after the conclusion of the musical-themed spin-off, ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.’ The recap series offers an opportunity for the fans to revisit the most dramatic and controversial moments in the history of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. The series is a compilation of all the unforgettable moments that spans 18 years of entertainment.

Host Chris Harrison picks ten of his favorite seasons, and the producers work day in and day to squeeze the seasons’ highlights into a mere 2-3 hour-long episodes. From the first-ever rose ceremony to heartbreaks, romances, and several never-seen-before outtakes, this docu-series has it all. It also features Chris virtually interacting with some of the fan-favorite candidates, along with the returning Bachelors and Bachelorettes, as well as fan-favorites cast members from each season. So, are you ready to take a trip down memory lane? If yes, let’s look at the details regarding the release date and cast of ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! Release Date

‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! is slated for a premiere on June 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The docu-series is set to follow a weekly-release format and will consist of ten episodes with a runtime of 3-hour each.

Where to Watch The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!?

You can watch ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’ by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and on the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Sling TV. ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever’ is also available on-demand on Hulu.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! Cast: Host and Contestants

Even though it’s heavily dependent on footage from past seasons and doesn’t really feature an on-location team, the show comprises a virtual host – Chris Harrison. The game show host has been presenting the show since its inception in 2002. Apart from that, Chris is known for hosting ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.’

Through archival-footage, the show reintroduces past Bachelors and Bachelorettes, along with the contestants of a select few previous seasons. It has been reported that the series also includes the cast members of Alex Michel, Juan Pablo Galavis, and Trista Sutter’s respective seasons. ABC has revealed the details of the first three episodes, and the cast includes –

Season 17 – Sean Iowe (Bachelor), Catherine Giudici (Winner-wife), Lindsay Yenter, AshLee Frazier, Desiree Hartsock, Lesley Murphy, Tierra LiCausi, Daniella McBride, Selma Alameri, Sarah Herron, Robyn Howard, Jacqueline “Jackie” Parr, Amanda Meyer, Leslie Hughes, Kristina “Kristy” Kaminski, Taryn Renee Daniels, Kacie Boguskie, Brooke Burchette, Diana Weeks Willardson, Katherine “Katie” Levans, Ashley Harper, Ashley Palenkas, Kelly Dutton, Keriann Miranda, Lacey Latka, Lauren Marchetti, and Paige Vigil.

Season 11 – Kaitlyn Bristowe (Bachelorette), Shawn Booth (Winner), Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Jared Haibon, Joe Bailey, Chris Strandburg, Ben Zorn, Tanner Tolbert, John “J.J.” Lane III, Joshua Albers, Justin Reich, Ian Thomson, Corey Stansell, Jonathan Holloway, Ryan Beckett, Clint Arlis, Tony Harris, Cory Shivar, Daniel Finney, Kupah James, Bradley Cox, David, Josh Seiter, Shawn Evans, Brady Toops, and Ryan McDill.

Season 20 – Ben Higgins (Bachelor), Lauren Bushnell (Winner), Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher, Caila Quinn, Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Emily Ferguson, Lauren Himle, Olivia Caridi, Leah Block, Jennifer Saviano, Jubilee Sharpe, Amber James, Rachel Tchen, Haley Ferguson, Jami Letain, Shushanna Mkrtychyan, Lace Morris, Jacqueline “Jackie” Dion, Amanda “Mandi” Kremer, Samantha Passmore, Lauren “LB” Barr, Laura Esselman, Breanne Rice, Lauren Russell, Isabel “Izzy” Goodkind, Maegan Miller, Jessica Moser, and Tiara Soleim.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! Trailer’

Check out the promo for ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!’

Read More: Shows Like The Bachelor