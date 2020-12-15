The 16th iteration of ‘The Bachelorette’ aired its 10th episode this Monday. Yes, the show has shifted from its original weekly schedule of dropping one episode on Tuesdays. However, episode 10 happens to be a special episode called ‘The Men Tell All’. Nine of the guys meet up to converse about some of the major incidents within ‘The Bachelorette’ villa. Of course, as expected, we also have a fair amount of drama when one of the guys is put on the hot seat! Want some more highlights? Check out our recap section at the end. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 11 will premiere on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on ABC. On the next day, i.e., December 16, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu. From episode 12 onwards, ‘The Bachelorette’ will drop two episodes — one on Monday and the other on Tuesday each week at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 11 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11 Spoilers

Before heading to the spoilers, let us outline the major highlights of ‘The Men Tell All’ that happens to be the 10th episode, which landed this Monday on December 14, 2020. Filmed at the Nemacolin Resort, the Tell All has nine guys:: Bennett, Noah, Riley, Demar, Ed, Yosef, Blake, Kenny, and Jason. Yosef is placed in the hot seat and confronted about the way he had behaved with Clare. However, he refuses to apologize.

Now, in the 11th episode, Tayshia’s first one-on-one date is with Blake Moynes. They head out to meet a crystal guru to have their crystals and chakras read. However, their connection does not even continue to the night. Tayshia sends him home after not giving him a rose at the ceremony. After Blake is eliminated, Tayshia meets up with the rest of the men. She is in tears and is upset. She wants to talk to Riley and she sends him home as well.

The guys remaining for the rose ceremony are Bennett, Zac, Brendan, Noah, Ivan, and Ben. While Ben is already safe with a rose from the previous one-on-one date, Tayshia gives roses to Ivan, Brendan, and Zac at the rose ceremony. Noah and Bennett are eliminated. Following this, we have the hometown dates. Since Brendan’s parents do not show up, he self-eliminates himself. Another guy who is sent back home is Ben. The final three men competing for Tayshia’s heart are Ivan, Zac, and Brendan.

