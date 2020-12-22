Welcome to the final preview of the ongoing season of ‘The Bachelorette’! It’s surprising how it seems like we had just started watching one of the most eventful seasons from the show ever! And now, it’s just an episode away from airing its finale. From one bachelorette being replaced by another and the men complaining of heartbreaks and insensitiveness, season 16 has been a great respite during these troubling times. That being said, let’s now check out the details of the ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 finale!

The Bachelorette Season 16 Finale Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 13 will premiere on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on ABC. On the next day, i.e., December 23, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu. The 13th episode serves as the season finale.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 13 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 finale is a two-part event. The final three men vying for Tayshia’s heart are Brendan, Ivan, and Zac, who get a chance to spend some time with the bachelorette in the fantasy suites. On the second night of the finale, we have a rose ceremony and Tayshia introduces the final men to her family. If you have watched episode 12, you would know that there is a massive twist. Brendan self-eliminates himself, and Ben makes a re-entry. Now, in episode 13, Tayshia is clad in a beautiful white dress and is extremely emotional.

She talks to Ivan who explains: “I am falling in love with her, and she’s falling in.” On the other hand, Ben states: “There’s no way anybody has a better connection with her than I do.” Meanwhile, Zac explains: “Our chemistry and our love is strong. But anything can happen.” We also have a glimpse of Tayshia’s father who expresses his concerns for his daughter: “I’ve seen you hurt before. Your mom and I don’t want you to make the biggest mistake of your life.” In fact, the finale is packed with waterworks. Zac bursts into tears while donning a suit and even Tayshia is seen tearing up in several scenes. And as Chris Harrison puts it: “It’s the emotional ending you won’t believe.”

So who is the final match? As far as we know, the last two men remaining are Zac and Ben. SPOILER ALERT! Tayshia ultimately chooses Zac. However, apparently, the two do not get engaged. Tayshia might have a change of heart. But why? We guess we need to tune in to get the answer!

