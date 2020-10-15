The 16th season of ‘The Bachelorette’ finally dropped this Tuesday after being postponed by almost five months! But the wait was worth it. Following its 120-minute premiere, Twitter is already packed with fan comments — saying that this has to be the most dramatic edition of ‘The Bachelorette’ ever! Why? Find out in our recap section. But before that, here is a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 2 will premiere on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. On the next day, i.e., October 21, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu. The rest of the show will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new hourly episodes dropping every Tuesday on ABC, and Wednesday, on Hulu.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 2 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 is expected to pick up right after the premiere’s conclusion when Chris Harrison awaits in the courtyard to welcome another limo to La Quinta. So, who is inside the limo? Meanwhile, there have been rumors that Clare will wind up the season early — picking someone before the intended finale. Any guesses? Our bets are on Dale, obviously. As per speculations, with Clare finding her soulmate prior to the planned conclusion, Tayshia will replace her as the new bachelorette. So, will any of the eliminated men come back? Only time will tell.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 1 Recap

Since ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 is set in the upsetting quarantine times, we get to see several scenes of how production has taken all measures to keep the show going. The men are seen spending their quarantine at the La Quinta Resort & Club. Finally, the bachelorette Clare Crawley makes her first appearance for the cocktail party in a sequined gown. While waiting for the guys, Chris Harrison and Clare have a heart-to-heart conversation, with Chris saying: “No one else in the world is able to find love the way you’re doing it right here.”

Eventually, we meet the guys. There is Ben who arrives first in the limo, followed by Jason, Ivan, Kenny, Brendon, Bennett, AJ, and Dale. Well, Clare’s first exchange with Dale is clearly full of energy, after which she is left shaking. She exclaims: “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.” When Chris Harrison reaches the spot, she adds: “Every other guy I felt confident with. But with Dale, everything else went dark around me….I’m 39. I know these things.”

Although Clare meets the next final batch of men, it is evident that her thoughts are still with Dale. Later, in the midst of the party, we see a glimpse of Clare’s dogs as well. As for the drama, one of the guys reveals some info on Yosef. He says that Yosef is known for flirting with girls over DMs. Finally, as expected, Dale gets the First Impression Rose.

The episode ends with the first rose ceremony of the season, with the winners being Dale. Blake M. 1, Eazy, Ben, Riley, Zach J., Tyler S., Joe, Jason, Demar, Chasen, Jordan C., Blake M. 2, Kenny, Brendan, Garin, Ed, Bennett, Zac C., Jay, Brandon, Ivan, and Yosef. The guys eliminated in the first episode are AJ, Chris, Jeremy, Jordan M., Mike, Page, Robby, and Tyler C.

