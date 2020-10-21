The 16th season of ‘The Bachelorette’ has proven to be a shocker. It is evident that Clare has already made up her mind about who her dream man is. Now, we are just waiting to see how and when she leaves the show with Dale. And how will the rest of the guys react to this change in format? Well, the second episode sees Clare drawing closer to Dale. Find out more in our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. On the next day, i.e., October 28, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu. The rest of the show will follow a weekly-release pattern, with new hourly episodes dropping every Tuesday on ABC, and Wednesday, on Hulu.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 3 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 will feature the much-expected confrontation between Clare and Yosef. Apparently, Yosef says: “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette.” Of course, the comment enrages Clare, who fires back: “I don’t care what I’ve done. To sit there and say, ‘You’re the oldest Bachelorette,’ guess what? I’m the oldest Bachelorette, that’s 39, that’s standing here, that’s single because I didn’t settle for men like that.” Apart from that, we can expect another series of group dates, one on ones, rose ceremonies, and elimination. But at the end of it, it’s Dale! We all know that!

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 2 Recap

Let’s start off our recap with the theme of the first group date, Love Languages, where the guys are asked to do an activity. The men just need to tell good things to Clare, followed by a gift. Next, Clare is tasked with touching the guys and expressing her feelings. But as expected, Clare loves everything that Dale does! During the night session, nobody comes forward to take Clare aside and talk to her. An angry Clare says: “I just sat here and was embarrassed. If you guys all want to hang out together, I can go home and go to bed!”

Eventually, she approaches Dale and tells him, “Thanks for pulling me away. It makes me feel like you care.” She also converses with Zac C and Riley and Riley gets the group rose. And then, we have the first one-on-one with Jason. And even Jason gets a rose. In the second group date, the guys are divided into two teams and they need to play a game — strip dodgeball. Now, it is time to finally eliminate one of the guys and Clare picks Brandon. The group date rose goes to Chasen. At the cocktail party, Clare speaks to Blake Moynes and he receives an early rose. Next, she converses with Dale and the episode wraps up with the two making out.

