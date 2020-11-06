In the latest episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ that dropped this week, we finally got our answer to the question — how exactly is Clare leaving the show? We already had known all along that she is going to settle for Dale — no matter what! Want some more highlights? Check out our recap section at the end. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 5 will premiere on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. On the next day, i.e., November 11, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 5 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 will take off from the conclusion of episode 4 when Chris tells the remaining men that Clare and Dale are engaged. However, the journey of the guys is far from over. Chris tells them that if they can overcome their feelings for Clare, they will get a second chance at love. In the end, all 16 of the men decide to stay and the new bachelorette makes an entry — Tayshia. So, where do we go from here? Of course, another series of mad cocktail parties and rose ceremonies! And after Clare’s departure, sources have revealed that the upcoming episodes are going to get quite messy! Stay tuned.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode kicks off with the men conversing about Clare has not given any chance to the rest of the guys while focusing only on Dale. On the other hand, Clare is in her room, writing in her diary about how much she loves Dale. Chris Harrison makes an entry and states the obvious: “The guys in the house, they are unhappy. They are confused. The path that we’re on right now, we can’t continue.”

Clare understands and Chris tells her to spend more time with Dale and express her feelings. Chris then informs the guys that there is no cocktail party and no rose ceremony. He next pulls Dale aside and tells him that Clare wants to hang out with him. Later, Dale and Clare meet up for dinner, and Clare starts explaining how he is the one she had been searching for all this while. She wraps up by saying: “When we met, I felt love.” Dale responds in the affirmative.

Clare finally explains to the rest of the men that she has found what she had wanted in Dale. And we have a super-fast proposal night. Dale proposes. Long story short, she says yes.

