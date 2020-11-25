In the 7th episode of ‘The Bachelorette’, seven of Tayshia’s potential fiances compete for a one-on-one date by penning and performing a love song for the Bachelorette. On the other hand, Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco step up to guide Tayshia in planning a ridiculous game of truth or dare for six of the guys. Want some more highlights? Check out our recap section at the end. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 8 will premiere on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. On the next day, i.e., December 2, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 8 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 7 Recap

Chris Harrison makes an announcement — Bennett, Ivan, Blake, Riley, Demar, Kenny, and Zac need to compete for an “unbelievable, intimate, romantic one-on-one date”. The guys have to write and perform an original love song for Tayshia. It is time for the concert and Tayshia crowns Ivan the winner. On the date card, we have the names of Zac, Kenny, Demar, Bennett, Riley, and Blake. Meanwhile, Ivan and Tayshia spend some quality time in the suite and they even discuss their respective families. Of course, Ivan gets a rose.

On the group date, the guys meet Tayshia on the lawn. Joining them is former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco. The women plan a game of truth and dare. The teams of two are Bennett and Demar, Kenny and Blake, Zac and Riley. After a series of dares, at the cocktail party, we have the truth sessions. Bennett explains why he ended a previous engagement. To Blake, Tayshia asks: “What’s one thing your ex would warn me about?” He replies, nothing.

Riley tells her he won’t let his job get in the way of family, Kenny assures Tayshia that he won’t act too smart before her parents, Demar admits that his mom has been divorced twice. But the date rose goes to Zac for those moments spent in the hot tub. Later, Bennet meets up with Tayshia and they spend some time over champagne and strawberries.

During the pre-rose-ceremony cocktail party, Noah tells Tayshia that some of the men are saying she is handing out roses just for ‘show’. At the rose ceremony, a still-annoyed Tayshia first announces the circle of safety — Ben, Eazy, Riley, Brendan, Bennett, Blake, Demar, Spencer, Ed, Noah, Zac, and Ivan. And the ones saying goodbye this week are Chasen, Jordan, Kenny, and Joe.

Read More: Are Clare and Dale Still Together?