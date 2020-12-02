In the 8th episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16, we meet JoJo Fletcher who stops by to give some tips to Tayshia on addressing her emotions. Later, Tayshia and Zac C. dress up to pose for some wedding photos while 10 of the guys are asked to show their artistic prowess by attending an art class. Want some more highlights? Check out our recap section at the end. But before that, here’s a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 9 will premiere on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET on ABC. On the next day, i.e., December 9, 2020, the episode will drop on Hulu.

Where to Watch The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘The Bachelorette’ season 16 episode 9 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu (the next day), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, and Sling TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Previous seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ is available to watch on HBO Max.

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 picks up from the cliffhanger ending of episode 8. After the two-on-one date with Bennett and Noah, we are still awaiting Tayshia’s decision. We do know that she has always been confused between the two men. SPOILER ALERT! Tayshia will give the rose to Noah and Bennett will have to say goodbye!

The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8 kicks off with a one-on-one date between Tayshia and Zac Clark. They do a wedding photoshoot while getting dressed up in lovely wedding wardrobes. Zac comes clear about his previous marriage and spills the beans regarding his long and hard battle with addiction. He also explains how he navigated his journey toward sobriety. Tayshia gives him the rose. The next event is the group date, which tasks ten of the guys to partake in an art class.

Ben, Bennett, Blake, Brendan, Demar, Ed, Ivan, Noah, Riley, and Spencer do nude arts and self-portraits. They have to paint nude girls as part of the activity. The purpose of the task is to check their creativity and to test them for their capacity to think out of the box. In the midst of everything, they need to open up about themselves. The group date rose goes to Ben Smith. Following this, we have another one-on-one date and this time it is with Eazy. Tayshia and Eazy go ghost hunting on set and he proclaims his love for her. But when he says that she is not reciprocating, he is eliminated.

JoJo Fletcher reaches the house and announces that there will be a cocktail party. However, Tayshia needs to sort out her feelings for Bennett and Noah. JoJo decides to set up an impromptu 2-on-1 date between Bennett and Noah. The episode ends with a cliffhanger — who will Tayshia ask to pack his bags?

