‘The Baker and the Beauty‘ might be familiar to those who’ve seen the original Israeli series, which captures the essence perfectly. The English remake has a similar premise where a local baker falls in love with an international model. The hurdles and drama in their love story drive the narrative forward.

Daniel and Noa’s story has been nothing short of sugar-sweet, so far. Despite having met under tenuous circumstances, the couple takes a liking to each other. Noa helps Daniel’s business, while he helps her move past a breakup. Soon enough, they realize their feelings run deeper than the initial sparks, as Daniel helps Noa uniquely celebrate her birthday. The last episode sees the two enjoying a work-related trip to Puerto Rico. However, the couple’s desire for secrecy seems to be compromised as we see someone taking pictures of them kissing.

Is the cat out of the bag for Noa and Daniel? We have the rundown of what happens in the latest episode and what to expect from the upcoming installment. We’ll also tell you when and where to watch it.

The Baker and the Beauty Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Episode 5 is slated to release on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10/9c. The upcoming episode is titled “Honeymoon’s Over.” The episode sees Noa and Daniel’s relationship going public, which means that their honeymoon phase is over. As tension rises between the two, matters are worsened by Lewis, who makes a fascinating proposition to Vanessa.

It serves to drive a wedge between Noa and Daniel. Rafael tries to support Mateo, and Mari frets that she can’t protect Natalie from the opinions of the outside world. You can check out the promo here.

Where to Stream The Baker and the Beauty Online?

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ is an ABC series. Therefore, you can watch it on television with a cable subscription. In case you don’t have one, head to the ABC site to stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well. You can stream episodes on DirecTV.

The Baker and the Beauty Episode 4 Recap:

Noa goes to meet the family, which starts well enough. She hits it off with Rafael, and the family treats her like a guest. However, things begin to turn sour when Vanessa shows up because of Mateo’s sore throat. She brings him soup but is shocked to see Noa got invited to a family meal, while it took her six months to get invited. She dumps the soup on Mateo and tells him to find a new manager.

Natalie comes out to her parents, making things worse for Mari, who is unwilling to accept it. Meanwhile, the paparazzi show up, and Noa’s plan to quietly leave the house is ruined. She’s scared about the invasive press, but Lewis shows up with a distraction. Daniel tries to get Noa out through a trapdoor, but the paparazzi manage to find them there.

The relationship is officially public, and Daniel and Noa make promises to each other that they will make the love story work. Then, they step out of their bubble and check their phones.

