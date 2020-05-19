‘The Baker and the Beauty‘ has started well chronicling the rosy moments and troubles in a relationship between a local baker and an international model. In the last episode, the couple can be seen dealing with the media attention of their relationship going public. Daniel also has to handle his family members and Vanessa, who’s disgruntled at getting the short end of the stick. As the ex prepares to release something scandalous, can Noa and Daniel’s relationship survive?

The most recent episode addresses this, and you must want to know the rundown. We have it right here, along with spoilers for the upcoming installment. We’ll also tell you when and where to watch it.

The Baker and the Beauty Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Episode 7 is slated to release on May 25, 2020, at 10/9c. The upcoming episode is titled “Blow Out.”

Where to Stream The Baker and the Beauty Online?

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ is an ABC series. Therefore, you can watch it on television with a cable subscription. In case you don’t have one, head to the ABC site to stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well. You can stream episodes on DirecTV.

The Baker and the Beauty Episode 7 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode sees Noa and Daniel facing individual challenges. The former has to fight a takeover attempt on her company that comes from an unlikely quarter. Daniel relies on an old friend to help him during his time of need, while Natalie finds freedom in her new rebellious self and continues defying orders. Check out the promo below.

The Baker and the Beauty Episode 6 Recap:

Noa and Daniel must try to get ahead of the scandal that Vanessa unleashes after she appears for an interview. When Noa is blindsided during her interview, Daniel pulls the fire alarm as an ill-thought-out measure. Meanwhile, his parents plan on expanding the cafe, and Mateo has to decide whether he’ll be loyal to his family or Vanessa. She’s been helping him as an agent, but her attack on Daniel cannot be forgiven.

He chooses to let her go, but she convinces him to go for the meeting, as planned. It turns out to be disheartening as the person tells Mateo that Vanessa’s presence was desired, and Mateo should stick to smaller gigs. The press gets too much for Daniel to bear, and he punches a reporter after a heated confrontation with Vanessa.

Things don’t go well for Daniel’s parents either, who are scammed by the people tasked with building the cafe. Natalie gets in a fight when she’s bullied at school due to Daniel and Noa’s relationship. With nerves frayed all around, the family has an intense argument after Daniel declares that he’s accompanying Noa during her film shooting.

As he’s still reeling from the altercation, Noa informs him how her father might be trying to take over the company, sensing weakness after Vanessa’s scandal. She’s determined not to be distracted during the filming and feels she must go on her own. Will Noa and Daniel’s relationship survive this bump? Find out in the next episode.

Read More: The Baker and the Beauty Filming Locations