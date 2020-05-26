‘The Baker and the Beauty‘ has given us a fantastic first season, which is now heading to an earlier ending than expected. The network has decided to air the two final episodes back to back, which means the coming week will see Season 1 draw to a conclusion. We’ve been regaled by the unlikely but tender love story between Daniel, a baker, and Noa, a supermodel.

There have been several hurdles, including Vanessa, Daniel’s ex, who becomes rather vindictive. Noa’s fame doesn’t do their love story any good as the couple is hounded by the paparazzi and the high expectations of Noa’s life. In the latest episode, titled “Blow Out,” we see Noa blindsided by an opponent who wants to take over her company. Sensing a moment of weakness, the sharks close in on the supermodel. Meanwhile, Daniel finds comfort when an old friend comes to the rescue. Natalie enjoys her rebellious streak and continues defying her parents.

Will Noa and Daniel’s relationship get past this hurdle? The final episodes hold the answers, and we have the spoilers right here. We will also tell you when and where to watch it.

The Baker and the Beauty Finale Release Date

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ Episodes 8 is slated to release on June 1, 2020, at 10/9c. Episode 8 is titled “May I Have This Dance?” while Episode 9 is titled “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Where to Stream The Baker and the Beauty Online?

‘The Baker and the Beauty’ is an ABC series. Therefore, you can watch it on television with a cable subscription. In case you don’t have one, head to the ABC site to stream the episodes. Since cord-cutters are on the rise, options have been made available to them as well. You can stream episodes on DirecTV.

The Baker and the Beauty Finale Spoilers:

Episode 8 promises some intensely dramatic moments between Noa and Daniel. After weathering the storm, the two attempt to reconnect from their fallout. However, there is a strong possibility that Daniel’s desire to have a normal life will come between him and Noa. Can their differences be bridged, or is this where Noa and Daniel’s story ends?

Meanwhile, Rafael and Mari have been drifting apart, especially after their plans for the cafe are dashed. Natalie gets busy putting together her quinceanera celebration, attempting to reunite the family. The ninth episode will force Rafael and Mari to fall back on their trusted relationship and marriage when they have to decide about the bakery’s legacy as the couple is faced with a life-altering decision.

Noa seemingly makes an erratic choice in her career, which is bound to raise some eyebrows. However, there is no doubt she does it to remains close to Daniel. At the same time, Daniel gets an opportunity that would take him away from the family business. He’s battled with his loyalty to the family and to Noa’s way of life for a long time, and things will come to a tipping point in the conclusion of Season 1. Check out the promo below.

