Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington’s adventures continue in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 7. The Concierge of Crime still has a fruitful working relationship with the FBI, while playing his own long game. However, we realize that he’s more bound to Lizzie than he’d like to admit. It might just come back to bother Reddington when he realizes that Lizzie has been lying to him about the death of her supposed mother.

That said, the last episode sees Reddington get to the bottom of some mysterious killings when his accomplices start dying off on an island. He manages to combine ingenuity and a vast skillset to come through, yet again. You might be wondering about what the latest episode has in store. We have got you covered in that regard. Moreover, we’ll also tell you when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 14 is slated to be released on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 8/7c.

Where to Watch The Blacklist Online?

Being an NBC series, you can always watch ‘The Blacklist’ with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can also stream it on the NBC platform. Cord cutters have the option to stream the show on Fubo Tv, YouTube TV, and Sling Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. Meanwhile, Netflix users can stream six seasons of the show.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 14 Spoilers:

‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 14 is titled “Twamie Ullulaq”. We see the Blacklist case becomes personal for Agent Park, as the team investigates a mysterious disappearance in the Alaska Triangle. Meanwhile, Aram asks Red for help to figure out what happened to Elodie’s husband.

You can check out a promo of the upcoming episode below.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 13 Recap:

The episode starts with a man digging up some electric equipment. The same man is later seen at Optimus Data Control. He is supposed to fix the power. Once he enters the server room, he extracts some information and sets up explosives.

He leaves the building, and the explosives go off. Red has some trouble in his business as a truck, he’s been waiting for, appears to have been mislaid. Since it was Glen’s responsibility, Red sends him to recover the shipment. Glen discovers that the truck is now part of a contest. He decides to try and win the contest to get the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Red brings the case of the Optimus Data Control attack to the FBI. He states it is a domestic threat, not a foreign one. Upon investigating, it turns out that a man named Newton Purcell is behind it. He has a crusade against sound pollution, as he’s hard of hearing.

The team tracks him down in time, just before he’s about to execute his second victim, using high-frequency sound waves. While the agents take down Newton, Glen comes through for Red, earning his trust. Aram, meanwhile, grows a little suspicious about Elodie’s husband’s death. Their prenup makes him doubt the nature of events, and it remains to be seen if he digs anything up with Red’s help.

Read More: Shows Like The Rookie