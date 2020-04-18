News

Preview: The Blacklist S07 E16

April 18, 2020
Raymond Reddington continues to intrigue us, with his partnership with the FBI. Helping the bureau take down some of the world’s most dangerous criminals, the concierge of crime manages to work in his angles. Meanwhile, he tries to maintain a cordial relationship with Liz, unable to stay away from the woman he cares for.

Over the seasons, ‘The Blacklist‘ has given us some fantastic twists, and Season 7 is no different. The last episode sees Reddington orchestrating a meeting for Park in the Alaskan triangle. The team scrambles to stop an FBI trained operative, turned smuggler, while Red needs to recover his stolen cargo.

Meanwhile, things are rocky for Aram, who realizes that Elodie is likely to have killed her husband. Curious to find out what unfurls in the latest episode? We have the rundown and information about when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 16 is slated to release on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 8/7c. 

Where to Watch The Blacklist Online?

