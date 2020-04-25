Being an NBC series, you can always watch ”The Blacklist” with a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can also stream it on the NBC platform. Cord cutters have the option to stream the show on Fubo Tv, YouTube TV, and Sling Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. Meanwhile, Netflix users can stream six seasons of the show.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 Spoilers:

The upcoming episode is titled “Brothers.” Ressler has always been a dark horse who likes bottling up his feelings. However, he is forced to confront his past trauma and family ghosts when his brother takes him back home for a risky job. You can check out the promo below.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 16 Recap:

The episode starts with things in a frenzy. Red tries to help Dembe’s imam, who says members in their mosque are talking to Syrian jihadists. Liz tries to find Ilya, and her investigator contacts Red. In the meanwhile, a nefarious individual known as the Bone Yard Killer resurfaces.

The task force must turn their attention to the killer, while Red tries to solve Dembe’s problem. However, he realizes if Liz has caught on to the truth about Ilya, she might know more than she is showing. Ultimately, the team understands that a mortician known as Nyle Hatcher is the common link between the cases. The mothers are all prostitutes, and their babies’ fathers have died in freak accidents.

It turns out Nyle extracted sperm from the fathers and inseminated the sex workers. After the children were born, he’d kill them and put the kids up for adoption. While the FBI takes down the man, Katarina captures Dembe’s imam. It seems he has some information about a man who’s been in prison for a long time.

However, the episode ends on an even more worrisome note as Dembe finds Red passed out on the floor. It remains to be seen what repercussions the actions have, in the upcoming episode.

