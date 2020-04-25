News

The Blacklist S07 E17: When and Where to Watch?

Shuvrajit Das BiswasShuvrajit Das Biswas
April 25, 2020
3 min read
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail

James Spader’s stellar portrayal of Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, falls within the actor’s wheelhouse of characters who are icky on the surface but are layered. In ‘The Blacklist,’ we have seen the concierge of crime teaming up with the FBI to achieve his ends, while also helping to take down some of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Over the seasons, the simple quid pro quo has evolved to a much more complex system of relationships, especially between Red and Liz. The last episode sees Red taking matters into his own hands when the FBI cannot take down an arms manufacturer due to procedural reasons. It is an example of Red being beyond justice, a fact that often comes to trouble the ex-US operative.

Curious to find out what happens in the current episode? We have the rundown and information about when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 17 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 17 is slated to release on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8/7c. 

Where to Watch The Blacklist Online?

SPONSORED LINKS

Suggested For You

News Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Preview: MacGyver S04 E12
News Anisha Dutta

Where to Stream True History of the Kelly Gang?
News Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S07 E11: What’s In Store?
News Kriti Mehrotra

When Does The World of The Married Episode 10 Come Out?
© 2020 Cinemaholic Inc. All rights reserved.