Preview: The Blacklist S07 E18

May 2, 2020
Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington’s adventures are coming to an end in the latest season of ‘The Blacklist.’ The Concierge of Crime has had a fruitful relationship with the FBI, helping them take down the worst criminals across the world. In the process, he’s managed to further his goals, but it has not been smooth sailing. Especially when it comes to Liz, Reddington’s relationship has only grown more complicated.

We were given to understand that a family feud might erupt in Season 7 of ‘The Blacklist,’ which would bring forth many secrets in Red and Liz’s lives. However, with the show ending earlier than expected, the showdown might be put off until next season. However, that does not mean that the remaining episodes don’t pack in some twists.

Curious to find out what transpires in the latest episode? We have the rundown, and information on when and where to stream the upcoming installment.

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 18 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 18 is slated to be released on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8/7c. 

Where to Watch The Blacklist Online?

