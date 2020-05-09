News

The Blacklist Season 7 Episode 19: What’s In Store?

May 9, 2020
The Blacklist’ Season 7 is heading to an end, albeit earlier than the show makers had imagined. Accordingly, an alternate finale awaits us, which will bring the current season to a conclusion. For now, we have an episode that is crammed with action. We see Katarina Rostova’s return, the ramifications of Red’s illness, Dembe’s near betrayal of Red, and a Blacklister, in the most recent episode. Naturally, you might be curious to know what goes down. We have got you covered and will also give you spoilers about the upcoming finale besides telling you when and where to watch it.

The Blacklist Season 7 Finale Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 19 is slated to release on May 15, 2020, at 8/7c. The upcoming episode is titled “The Kazanjian Brothers.”

Where to Watch The Blacklist Online?

