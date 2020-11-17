Being an NBC series, you can always watch ‘The Blacklist’ with a cable subscription by tuning into your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. With the help of an existing id, you can also stream the show on the NBC platform. Cord cutters have the option to stream the show on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. Meanwhile, Netflix users can stream the first seven seasons of ‘The Blacklist’.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere kicks off with Katarina telling Liz that she is searching for answers about the Sikorsky Archive. She additionally informs Liz about a KGB mole, who has been hiding under the alias N13. Previously, Katarina had been falsely accused of being N13. Now that her name is cleared, she suspects Dom, Red or maybe, the two of them together. However, to get to the bottom of the mystery, Katarina needs to talk to Dom alone. Therefore, she decides to kidnap him. Her plan is to abduct Dom while he is being transported to another room — now that he is out of his comatose state.

Liz, after hearing the whole plan, is a bit skeptical. But ultimately, she sets aside her doubts and decides to help facilitate Dom’s abduction. In the process, she double-crosses Red and the entire FBI task force. Red is upset after he comes to know of Liz’s deception. This is when Dembe reminds him that Liz’s betrayal was never an impossible scenario — it was always expected. A forlorn Red replies: “Yeah, I know. And I let it happen anyway.” The task force is compelled to hunt down Liz, who goes on the run. Before her escape, Liz meets up with Ressler and the two of them share their first kiss. She then points his own gun at him and flees the scene.

