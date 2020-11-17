‘The Blacklist’, NBC’s twist-packed and fast-paced drama made an unsurprising season 8 premiere on November 13, 2020. The latest, ongoing iteration continues narrating the tale of Red and Liz with unparalleled creativity. For instance, the first episode follows a determined Liz who is hell-bent on getting some real answers from Reddington. In the process, Liz forges a new alliance with her mother, Katarina Rostova, and ends up betraying both Red and the FBI task force. Well, we will come to the details of episode 1 in our brief recap. But before that, let have a quick rundown of the next episode.
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date
‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 2 is slated to release on November 20, 2020, at 8/7c.
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers
The upcoming episode is titled ‘Katarina Rostova: Conclusion’. NBC has given a short outline of the episode in its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “As Liz pushes a source for answers, Red and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.” You can also watch its official promo below:
Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Online?
Being an NBC series, you can always watch ‘The Blacklist’ with a cable subscription by tuning into your tv screens at the above-mentioned time slot. With the help of an existing id, you can also stream the show on the NBC platform. Cord cutters have the option to stream the show on Directv, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the episodes. Meanwhile, Netflix users can stream the first seven seasons of ‘The Blacklist’.
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 1 Recap
The premiere kicks off with Katarina telling Liz that she is searching for answers about the Sikorsky Archive. She additionally informs Liz about a KGB mole, who has been hiding under the alias N13. Previously, Katarina had been falsely accused of being N13. Now that her name is cleared, she suspects Dom, Red or maybe, the two of them together. However, to get to the bottom of the mystery, Katarina needs to talk to Dom alone. Therefore, she decides to kidnap him. Her plan is to abduct Dom while he is being transported to another room — now that he is out of his comatose state.
Liz, after hearing the whole plan, is a bit skeptical. But ultimately, she sets aside her doubts and decides to help facilitate Dom’s abduction. In the process, she double-crosses Red and the entire FBI task force. Red is upset after he comes to know of Liz’s deception. This is when Dembe reminds him that Liz’s betrayal was never an impossible scenario — it was always expected. A forlorn Red replies: “Yeah, I know. And I let it happen anyway.” The task force is compelled to hunt down Liz, who goes on the run. Before her escape, Liz meets up with Ressler and the two of them share their first kiss. She then points his own gun at him and flees the scene.
