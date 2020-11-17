News

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2: What’s In Store?

November 16, 2020
‘The Blacklist’, NBC’s twist-packed and fast-paced drama made an unsurprising season 8 premiere on November 13, 2020. The latest, ongoing iteration continues narrating the tale of Red and Liz with unparalleled creativity. For instance, the first episode follows a determined Liz who is hell-bent on getting some real answers from Reddington. In the process, Liz forges a new alliance with her mother, Katarina Rostova, and ends up betraying both Red and the FBI task force. Well, we will come to the details of episode 1 in our brief recap. But before that, let have a quick rundown of the next episode.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 2 is slated to release on November 20, 2020, at 8/7c. 

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Katarina Rostova: Conclusion’. NBC has given a short outline of the episode in its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “As Liz pushes a source for answers, Red and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

